Will the next ‘Dredd’ film be a prequel?

"Dredd" has gone a long way to earn a huge and deserved fan following since its 2012 release. Unfortunately, director Pete Travis" adaptation wasn"t a box-office hit. And yet, there"s still hope for a follow-up

Appearing at Wizard World Chicago Con, star Karl Urban dropped a few more potential details. Luckily MovieWeb was there to listen in.

“Why yes, there is a definite possibility,” Urban said. “But, it is more likely that we will do the ‘Origins” story with Dredd trekking through the cursed earth to find the first Chief Judge Fargo.”

Fargo was the first Judge, a celebrated figure of law and order who is Judge Dredd”s clone father. The character”s early days were fleshed out in a serialized “2000 AD” story called “Origins” by Judge Dredd creators John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra. Published between 2006 and 2007, the story followed Dredd as he traveled outside of Mega-City One to the Cursed Earth to rescue Fargo, long thought dead, from a group of kidnappers.

Urban has been championing a sequel “Dredd's” release. In May he mentioned a conversation he had with screenwriter Alex Garland, saying, “It”s not off the agenda. Clearly everyone has woken up to the fact that an audience has found this movie and loves it. It”s entirely possible, and if people want to see another installment then they should be vocal about that, because, it can happen. The power of fandom can resurrect projects. In fact, that”s what happened with “Star Trek.” They weren”t going to do a third season until fans did a letter-writing campaign and they continued that series.”