Karl Urban says ‘Star Trek 2’ shooting in early 2011

According to Karl Urban, shooting for the sequel to last year’s successful “Star Trek” film revamp will begin in 2011.

ST2 is still a bit early in development for J.J. Abrams and company, but Urban is confident that any changes or plot twists for his character Dr. Leonard ‘Bones’ McCoy are all for the best.

“I haven”t seen the script. I just know it is going to be good. I am really looking forward to getting on-board that one,” he says in an interview. “And I feel now that we have introduced all these great characters and it is just going to be really interesting to see where we can take it.”

The New Zealand-bred actor has signed on for two “Trek” sequels — though, if the franchise were to move beyond those, he’d be game.

“The thing, specifically, about ‘Trek’ is you can have a look at who is involved. I mean, you know, J.J., and Roberto Orci, Alex Kurtzman are all incredibly creative. So I”ve got faith in them. If it goes beyond three [films], then, you know, I”d go for it.”

Urban, 37, is featured in forthcoming “Red” with Bruce Willis, as a CIA agent. He’ll be starring in “And Soon the Darkness,” out later this year, and is the lead villain Black Hat in 2011 vampire-Western film “Priest.”