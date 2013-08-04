Karl Urban: ‘Star Trek 3’ should take a more ‘original’ approach than ‘Into Darkness’

If Karl Urban had it his way, the next film in the “Star Trek” franchise would take a more “original” approach than J.J. Abrams’ last installment, “Star Trek Into Darkness.”
“What I really believe we should do now is strive for originality,” he told IGN during an interview about his new FOX sci-fi series “Almost Human.” “Because in ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ we took one of the most revered and loved adversaries of the Enterprise [Khan] and put him in there, and did a story that had all of these wonderful nods to films from the past, and episodes from the past. I really think that what we should do from here, in my personal opinion, is strive to be original. Strive to be something different and new. You know, let’s not forget that ‘Star Trek’ as envisioned was about space exploration. And it would be really wonderful to harness the spirit of that and apply it to the next film, so that we do something different than a revenge-based picture.”
That said, Urban (who played the role of Enterprise Lt. Commander Leonard “Bones” McCoy in both of the previous films) had nothing but high praise for Abrams, telling IGN that the director – who is now attached to helm the next entry in that other venerable science-fiction franchise – would still be his first choice to direct the next “Star Trek” movie. Nevertheless, he noted that whoever takes on the series next will have big shoes to fill.
“J.J. has set the bar so high and he is just a unique filmmaker,” he said. “There’s no doubt about it. That being said, I look forward and welcome a fresh take, a new energy. If anything I think that J.J. is an inspiring individual, he’s an inspiring director and he’s going to push his contemporary to be better than they are. Because they’re going to have to be. So whoever takes on the mantle of the next ‘Star Trek’ is going to do a good job.”
I think he has a very valid point about being original for the next film. But I also love the fine balance that they did with both of them. I do not believe many directors would have been able to recreate characters that were played by legends, and do it so well that the new actors were able to embellish there personalities. So yes it would be nice to see a more original plot, a sort of kind of new Star Trek adventure. But I still believe that you must have that balance, and connection, of the past. When we go to the movies we love to connect past with present with future.
The whole point of the time-travel reboot was to allow the new franchise to not be mired down in continuity. Which made it annoying when “Into Darkness” kept making references that were valid in the old continuity. They made a fresh start, commit to that.
Exactly.
The ST reboot needs a reboot. For all intents and purposes ST2: The Wrath of Khan was a reboot of ST:TMP.
I’d like to see a new director and writing team take over the reigns.
Star Trek is about “new worlds and new civilizations” so, yeah, let’s get off the nostalgia kick and move forward. All viewers new and old will appreciate a good original story. But don’t forget, Star Trek is also about taking our human ideals with us into space – the stories are not just special-effects kick ass adventures (see Star Wars for that). we need to bring back the moral and societal meaning of Star Trek. Five long running TV series can’t be wrong.
Barb M. I agree with Carolyn K. and with David S.. Star Trek has always been intra and inter-related to a certain point. Yet, it has taken us on several new and fascinating journeys that made comments on hot issues in societal values.
Urban is being a professional; which is good to see for a change. Truth is Abram’s shoes aren’t that hard to fill, at least where Star Trek is concerned. I think he’ll be excellent on the Star Wars franchise, since it seems that’s where he heart was to begin with