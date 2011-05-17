Kaskade, Crystal Method and Disco Biscuits headline Identity Festival

05.17.11 7 years ago

Most of the focus is on the multi-day festivals such as Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo, but there are still a few traveling multi-artist tours making the rounds this summer.

Electronic-music festival Identity will play 20 outdoor amphitheaters starting with Aug. 11 at the Verizon Wireless Music Center in Indianapolis.

Appearing on the fest are such electronica luminaries as Kaskade, the Crystal Method, Steve Aoki, Pretty Lights, Rusko, Avicii and Disco Biscuits (who definitely tread that jam band/electronica line).

Ticket  and venue info is available at http://www.idfestival.com.

Identity is billing itself as the sole electronic-only festival, but there is, of course, the Electric Daisy Carnival, which also caters to that musical genre. The Electric Daisy Carnival is holding five raves this summer, some are single day, others are three days. As you may recall, a girl died at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Los Angeles last year after overdosing on Ecstasy. The festival moved its Los Angeles date to Las Vegas this year.


 

Around The Web

TAGSDisco Biscuitselectric daisy carnivalIdentity FestivalKaskadePretty Lightssteve aokiThe Crystal Method

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP