Kaskade, Crystal Method and Disco Biscuits headline Identity Festival

Most of the focus is on the multi-day festivals such as Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo, but there are still a few traveling multi-artist tours making the rounds this summer.

Electronic-music festival Identity will play 20 outdoor amphitheaters starting with Aug. 11 at the Verizon Wireless Music Center in Indianapolis.

Appearing on the fest are such electronica luminaries as Kaskade, the Crystal Method, Steve Aoki, Pretty Lights, Rusko, Avicii and Disco Biscuits (who definitely tread that jam band/electronica line).

Ticket and venue info is available at http://www.idfestival.com.

Identity is billing itself as the sole electronic-only festival, but there is, of course, the Electric Daisy Carnival, which also caters to that musical genre. The Electric Daisy Carnival is holding five raves this summer, some are single day, others are three days. As you may recall, a girl died at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Los Angeles last year after overdosing on Ecstasy. The festival moved its Los Angeles date to Las Vegas this year.



