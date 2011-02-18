Kat Dennings, ‘Sex and the City’ vet team on CBS comedy pilot

Yesterday, Kat Dennings was turning heads by finally popping up in footage from “Thor.” Today, Dennings is positioned to topline a high-profile comedy pilot for CBS.

According to Deadline.com , Dennings has signed on to play one of two leads in “Two Broke Girls,” a pilot from “Sex and the City” showrunner (and feature writer-director) Michael Patrick King and comedy “It” Girl Whitney Cummings.

The pilot focuses on two women from different backgrounds — Max (Dennings) and Caroline) — who are Brooklyn waitresses with a big business dream, who only need $250,000 to make their venture a reality.

TV credits for Dennings include a stint on “ER,” plus a regular gig on the short-lived WB sitcom. She’s much better known for features including “The 40 Year Old Virgin,” “The House Bunny” and “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist.”