Kat Dennings, ‘Sex and the City’ vet team on CBS comedy pilot

02.19.11 7 years ago
Yesterday, Kat Dennings was turning heads by finally popping up in footage from “Thor.” Today, Dennings is positioned to topline a high-profile comedy pilot for CBS.
According to Deadline.com, Dennings has signed on to play one of two leads in “Two Broke Girls,” a pilot from “Sex and the City” showrunner (and feature writer-director) Michael Patrick King and comedy “It” Girl Whitney Cummings.
The pilot focuses on two women from different backgrounds — Max (Dennings) and Caroline) — who are Brooklyn waitresses with a big business dream, who only need $250,000 to make their venture a reality.
TV credits for Dennings include a stint on “ER,” plus a regular gig on the short-lived WB sitcom. She’s much better known for features including “The 40 Year Old Virgin,” “The House Bunny” and “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist.”

