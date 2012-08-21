Kat Dennings signs on for ‘Thor: The Dark World’ reprisal

Kat Dennings is preparing to enter “The Dark World.”

The “2 Broke Girls” star has signed on to reprise the supporting role of Darcy Lewis in the upcoming “Thor” sequel, joining returning co-stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Hopins, Stellan Skarsgard and Idris Elba. For those who need a refresher, Darcy is the quirky co-worker of brilliant scientist/Thor love interest Jane Foster (Portman).

Helmed by top TV director Alan Taylor (“Game of Thrones,” “Mad Men”), “Thor: The Dark World” also recently nabbed British thesp Christopher Eccleston (“Dr. Who,” “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra”) to star as Malekith the Accursed, villainous ruler of the Dark Elves of Svartalfheim.

The news was broken by Deadline, who also note that Dennings’ role may have been expanded from the first installment given her subsequent rise to greater prominence on CBS’ “2 Broke Girls,” which became one of the biggest hits of the 2011-12 TV season.

“Thor: The Dark World” is slated for release on November 8, 2013.

Did you enjoy Dennings’ character in the first movie, or are you indifferent to her return? Let us know what you think in the comments.