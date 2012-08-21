Kat Dennings signs on for ‘Thor: The Dark World’ reprisal

Kat Dennings is preparing to enter “The Dark World.”
The “2 Broke Girls” star has signed on to reprise the supporting role of Darcy Lewis in the upcoming “Thor” sequel, joining returning co-stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Hopins, Stellan Skarsgard and Idris Elba. For those who need a refresher, Darcy is the quirky co-worker of brilliant scientist/Thor love interest Jane Foster (Portman).
Helmed by top TV director Alan Taylor (“Game of Thrones,” “Mad Men”), “Thor: The Dark World” also recently nabbed British thesp Christopher Eccleston (“Dr. Who,” “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra”) to star as Malekith the Accursed, villainous ruler of the Dark Elves of Svartalfheim.
The news was broken by Deadline, who also note that Dennings’ role may have been expanded from the first installment given her subsequent rise to greater prominence on CBS’ “2 Broke Girls,” which became one of the biggest hits of the 2011-12 TV season.
“Thor: The Dark World” is slated for release on November 8, 2013.
I didn’t realize Darcy had a last name…
Apart from looking hot, she served no purpose in the first Thor and was actually pretty annoying. Not sure why anyone felt like they needed her back.
I don’t really see the point of bringing her back she really doesn’t have a big role in the movie. The movie is mostly about thor, jane, and Loki. I don’t see what’s the point of her in the movie. Well that’s my opinion.
The movie ought to be Thor, Jane and Loki in a room together…for two hours… with nobody else. Any other characters would be a distraction.
She is not important for the movie. Why are they bringing her back? She won’t do any good in the movie.
With her success in TV and her relatively low price tag… it’s a no-brainer. She’ll put asses in seats. Her role will be small, I’m sure.
Two words: Scarlett Witch.
I enjoyed her as comic relief. I mean, “What’s Mew Mew?” lol
i thought she was funny, a little side kick for salvick and foster but even tho her character wasn’t important to the story, it jus add a little fun to the movie. and i also think she’s a good actress and sexy.
Sex sells, plain and simple. Sure she can act but let’s be real. She’s the only reason why I watch ‘ 2 Broke Girls’. Come to find out it’s actually a funny show.