Kate Beckinsale lowers herself into the ‘Underworld’ once more

09.24.10 8 years ago

When the last hit you were in was over four years ago, it’s often time to go back to the what made you popular in the first place.  So, it’s no surprise then really that Kate Beckinsale has agreed to reprise her role as Selene for the fourth chapter of the “Underworld” series.

Co-created by Beckinsale’s husband director Len Wiseman, the first three “Underworld” films including “Underworld: Evolution” and “Underworld: Rise of the Lycans” have performed consistently across the world and on DVD.  Beckinsale was the breakout star of the first film which was a surprise hit and also made a name for Wiseman in Hollywood who later went on to direct “Live Free or Die Hard.”  “Lycans” was the first sequel not to feature Beckinsale, but still made $91.3 million worldwide.

There is no director for this new installment yet, but J. Michael Straczynski (“Changeling,” “Ninja Assassin”) is working on the screenplay.  According to Variety, this installment’s storyline will center on Selene and her daughter and the search is out for a young actress to play the vampire offspring.  There is no word if any of the other series regulars will return.

Production is expected to begin this March in Vancouver for a Jan. 20, 2012 release.
 

TAGSKATE BECKINSALEUNDERWORLDUnderworld Rise of the LycansUnderworld: Evolution

