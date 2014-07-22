Kate Hudson and Jimmy Fallon Discover Who’s the Better Liar

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Box of Lies” is one of the more intriguing games in Jimmy Fallon's arsenal. It requires guests either to lie or to pretend to lie, and that's pretty difficult considering Jimmy's excitable audience is a giggle away from spoiling the verdict. Jennifer Lawrence wowed us a couple months ago with her sociopath skills, and now Kate Hudson is following in her lying footsteps.

I think J-Law is still the master of the game, but Kate's approach is admirable. Almost makes me forgive “Raising Helen.”