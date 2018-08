Not every planned “SNL” sketch can make it to air, but this week one ousted skit feels like a seriously missed opportunity. Yes, we've seen Kate McKinnon as Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before, but in this sketch about an over-enthused Twitter user, her cameo feels pretty brilliant.

Wish I could say the same for the sketch itself, but hey! That's why they canned it. Aidy Bryant's opening remarks about tweeting at 4 p.m. are hilarious though.