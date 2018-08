New York comic-actor-singer-cute thang John Early describes the character he plays in this video as “Billy Bush + gay shame,” and what could be more eloquent than that?

In this clip, Early (who you may have seen as one of Jenna Maroney's gays on “30 Rock”) interviews Kate McKinnon before she's due to visit “The View.” McKinnon is rightfully befuddled, but she's also secretly in love. Those two. Together forever.