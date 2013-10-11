Kate Walsh, Bob Odenkirk lead new ‘Fargo’ casting

10.11.13 5 years ago
“Private Practice” star Kate Walsh and “Breaking Bad” veteran Bob Odenkirk  are the latest actors to join the star-studded cast of FX’s 10-episode limited series “Fargo.”
Also joining the cast are Glenn Howerton, Joey King and more.
Per FX’s Friday (October 11) announcement, Odenkirk will pass the time before learning the fate of “Better Call Saul” by playing a police deputy with seniority over Colin Hanks’ Gus Grimly.
Walsh will play Gina Hess, a former stripper and mother of two teenage boys.
“Bent” and “Ramona” star King will be playing Greta, the daughter to Hanks’ character.
“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” co-star Howerton, currently appearing on FOX’s “The Mindy Project,” will play an ambitious personal trainer.
Josh Close, meanwhile, has signed on to play the brother to Martin Freeman’s character, a small-town insurance salesman.
Adapted by Noah Hawley, but featuring a narrative unconnected to the Coen Brothers’ Oscar-winning film, “Fargo” will also star Billy Bob Thornton, Adam Goldberg and Oliver Platt.
Production on “Fargo” begins in November in Calgary, with a spring premiere on FX.

