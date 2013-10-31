A very different Jason Reitman on display in the trailer for ‘Labor Day’

The reactions to Jason Reitman’s “Labor Day” ever since it dropped at Telluride have been interesting, stretching from adulation and tears to outright seething hatred. It’s a very different film for the director, representing a mature departure from his prior work. “The edge that has defined Reitman’s work has been set aside while a more refined, lived-in aesthetic has taken hold,” I wrote out of the Colorado festival.
I know the film has been playing well for women, but it doesn’t seem to be catching on as a viable awards play for Paramount, which also has “Nebraska” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” to work with this season. The studio seems to think there is a shot for Josh Brolin in the supporting actor category and Reitman for adapted screenplay, but not having Kate Winslet on hand to promote the film and campaign hurts her chances in the lead actress field.
Nevertheless, the film is good. People will react based on their own baggage, as with anything, but my biggest takeaway remains the richness of the craft. Particularly Eric Steelberg’s digital photography, which is lush and evocative and really just quite something. The film comes out this Christmas and you’ll decide for yourself, but in the meantime, here’s the first trailer to give you a taste of what to expect.
Wow, I forgot this movie was coming out this year. Why would they release this on Xmas? It’s going to get swept away by Wolf, American Hustle, Walter Mitty, Her, Anchorman 2 and August Osage County.
No it opens just in limited release on Christmas day and wide at the end of January.
This might be one to push to 2014. Takes the awards pressure off the movie and lets it stand for itself. Especially considering that Paramount has two hugely anticipated movies (Wolf of Wall Street and Anchorman 2) opening on the same day. There’s no buzz for Labor Day right now, but it could find an audience in the spring. Any reason the studio wants a third Christmas release when it’ll likely minimize box office potential? I don’t think Josh Brolin for supporting actor is happening.
The trailer looks good but it doesn’t really make me want to go see the movie in the cinema. Big bonus points for actually looking like New Hampshire, though.
This trailer does look pretty good but the film just seems DOA in terms of Awards potential. I’ll still see it but I’m not expecting that much out of it.
Saw this last week in Morelia. I generally liked it and think Josh Brolin is best-in-show, but the film is seriously hurt by the epilogue and a rather dull narration (I wish they would stop getting Tobey Maguire to narrate films). This is definitely something different for Jason Reitman and I’m glad he tried something different, but the film suffers when it gets too literary (like any adaptation, really)…..