Kate Winslet, Josh Brolin set to star in ‘Labor Day’

Oscar winner Kate Winslet and Oscar nominee Josh Brolin are set to play the lead roles in Jason Reitman”s adaptation of Joyce Maynard’s novel “Labor Day,” according to EW.com.

The drama centers on a lonely single mother (Winslet) and her young son who harbor an escaped convicted murder (Brolin).

“Labor Day” will shoot sometime in 2012 in New England.

Reitman (“Thank You For Smoking,” “Juno”) was nominated for a directing Oscar for the George Clooney drama “Up in the Air.”

Winslet won the best actress Oscar for 2008’s “The Reader,” and she recently starred on HBO’s miniseries “Mildred Pierce.” She’ll soon be seen in Steven Soderbergh’s “Contagion,” along with Matt Damon, Jude Law and Marion Cotillard, and in Roman Polanski’s “Carnage.”

Brolin was a best supporting actor contender for “Milk,” and was also seen in “True Grit” and “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.” He’s currently shooting “Men in Black III,” with Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.