Kate Winslet officially joins sci-fi thriller ‘Divergent’

Oscar winner Kate Winslet is set to converge with Summit Entertainment’s “Divergent”

The actress is joining stars Shailene Woodley and Theo James in the much buzzed-about YA adaptation.It was previously rumored that she was in talks for the film, but the studio has now made it official.

Based on first-time author Veronica Roth’s bestselling book, the film takes place in a dystopian future, where the population is divided into separate groups based on their personalities. Labeled as a “divergent” who doesn’t fit into any of the groups, Tris Prior (Woodley) accidentally uncovers a secret conspiracy to eliminate all “divergents.” So begins her battle for survival. Winslet will play a character named Jeanine Matthews.

The confirmed cast also includes Jai Courtney, Zoë Kravitz, Ansel Elgort and Maggie Q.

Naturally, Roth’s “Divergent” is the first book in a trilogy, giving Summit another shot at a massive “Twilight”/”Hunger Games”-style YA film franchise.

“Divergent” will be directed by Neil Burger (“Limitless”) from a script by Vanessa Taylor. Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher are, along with Pouya Shahbazian. Red Wagon’s Rachel Shane is executive producing.

Principal photography will begin this April in Chicago.

In 2011, Winslet won several awards for her work on HBO’s “MIldred Pierce,” and co-starred in “Contagion” and “Carnage.” Most recently she was part of the huge ensemble comedy “Movie 43,” and she’ll next be seen in Jason Reitman’s “Labor Day” along with Josh Brolin and Tobey Maguire.

“Divergent” will be released March 21, 2014.