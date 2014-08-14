Katee Sackhoff on superhero rumors: ‘I have not sat down with anybody from Marvel’

08.14.14

(CBR) No, Katee Sackhoff isn”t playing a Marvel superhero. At least, not yet.

The “Battlestar Galactica” veteran found herself in an unusual position last week, having to shoot down rumors that she”s starring in an upcoming Marvel Studios movie, stemming from enigmatic clues she was dropping on Twitter. Despite fans” wishes to the contrary, Sackhoff isn”t in line for a Marvel role. However, that doesn”t mean she”s not interested.

“As of this moment, I have not sat down with anybody from Marvel for any role specifically,” she told Vulture. “But that doesn”t necessarily mean that something with Marvel is completely off the table for the future.”

Sackhoff”s comments seemingly put an end speculation she”ll play Carol Danvers (aka Captain Marvel) in the upcoming “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” But it also suggests there”s interest on the part of Sackhoff, and of Marvel, to make something happen in the future.

In other words, there”s still hope, even if a role isn”t imminent.

