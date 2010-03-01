Katharine McPhee is tickled ‘Pink’ by NBC pilot

“American Idol” runner-up Katharine McPhee has landed one of the female leads in “The Pink House,” an NBC comedy pilot.

Written by Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz, “The Pink House” focuses on a pair of recent college graduates who move into a house right on the ocean in Manhattan beach and attempt to seize the day.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , McPhee will play Emily, a Midwestern girl who stands apart from the SoCal norm by eating cheeseburgers and occasionally getting dressing on her salads.

McPhee, who finished behind Taylor Hicks on the fifth season of “American Idol,” has already had more success acting than as a musician. Her credits include a featured supporting role in the comedy “The House Bunny,” plus her TV acting debut on CBS’ “CSI: NY.”