Katherine Heigl will star in HBO’s ‘Knitting Circle’ adaptation

Katherine Heigl is set to star in HBO Films’ as-yet-untitled adaptation of Ann Hood’s bestselling novel “The Knitting Circle,” reports Deadline.com.

The actress will play a young mother who copes with the death of her daughter by joining a therapeutic knitting circle and sharing her grief with newfound friends.

Heigl will also produce the cable TV movie with her producing partner (and mother) Nancy Heigl.

Craig Wright, the creator of “Dirty Sexy Money,” is adapting the book. Wright also wrote for HBO’s “Six Feet Under,” for which he was nominated for an Emmy. He was recently given a pilot order at MTV for his comedy “Underemployed”.

Heigl, best known for ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” will next be seen on the big screen in New Line”s “New Year’s Eve,” which reunites her with her “Killers” co-star, Ashton Kutcher. The big-name cast also includes Michelle Pfeiffer, Robert De Niro, Carla Gugino, Zac Efron and Jessica Biel.

Heigl will also topline Lionsgate’s “One For the Road,” based on the Stephanie Plum romantic adventure book series by bestselling author Janet Evanovich. The Plum character, a plucky female bounty hunter, has appeared in 16 Evanovich novels, making for a potential film franchise for Lionsgate and Heigl.