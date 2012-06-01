Kathleen Kennedy to co-chair Lucasfilm as George Lucas nears retirement

Steven Spielberg’s long time producing partner Kathleen Kennedy will become co-chair of Lucasfilm, in a move that brings George Lucas a step closer to his retirement plans.
Lucas will transition to co-chairman of the board and remain CEO of Lucasfilm as Kennedy transitions into her role. Micheline Chau remains President and COO.
“I”ve spent my life building Lucasfilm and as I shift my focus into other directions I wanted to make sure it was in the hands of someone equipped to carry my vision into the future,” Lucas said in a statement. “It was important that my successor not only be someone with great creative passion and proven leadership abilities, but also someone who loves movies.”
Lucas has indicated a desire to return to filmmaking on “smaller” films. He recently executive produced and conceived WWII drama “Red Tails,” but has not directed a film since 2005’s “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.” In her new role, Kennedy assumes oversight of Lucasfilm properties including “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones.”
“George and I have talked about the enormous opportunities that lie ahead for the company, and as George moves towards retirement I am honored that he trusts me with taking care of the beloved film franchises,” Kennedy said in a statement. “I feel fortunate to have George working with me for the next year or two as I take on this role — it is nice to have Yoda by your side.”
Kennedy departs her duties at The Kennedy/Marshall Company, shifting responsibilities to partner Frank Marshall. Upcoming Kennedy/Marshall films include Spielberg’s “Lincoln” and August’s “The Bourne Legacy.”
Forgive my ignorance. What is actually involved in “taking care of the beloved film franchises?” Who’s messing with Lucas’ franchises except for him?
The only way I can think that his franchises need to be “taken care of” is to leave them alone once they are done. Or let somebody with the desire and a clear vision take over for any sequels or same-universe stories, specifically Star Wars. The only complaints I hear are largely how Lucas is mismanaging his own properties, doing stuff like messing with the Star Wars Trilogy, or CGI’ing the life out of THX 1138 (a friend of mine went seriously nuts over that one not long ago). Other than preventing that kind of stuff, what sort of care-taking does it need exactly?
-Cheers
Love Kathleen, can’t think of anyone better for this job. Hopefully she can push for the original Star Wars trilogy to be restored and released on Blu-Ray.
She probably got the job because she has agreed to not let anyone near the Star Wars movies and specifically to PREVENT a hi-def restoration of the original trilogy films. Her successor(s) will also have to agree to those terms.