Kathleen Kennedy to co-chair Lucasfilm as George Lucas nears retirement

#Indiana Jones #Star Wars
06.01.12 6 years ago 3 Comments

Steven Spielberg’s long time producing partner Kathleen Kennedy will become co-chair of Lucasfilm, in a move that brings George Lucas a step closer to his retirement plans.

Lucas will transition to co-chairman of the board and remain CEO of Lucasfilm as Kennedy transitions into her role. Micheline Chau remains President and COO.

“I”ve spent my life building Lucasfilm and as I shift my focus into other directions I wanted to make sure it was in the hands of someone equipped to carry my vision into the future,” Lucas said in a statement.  “It was important that my successor not only be someone with great creative passion and proven leadership abilities, but also someone who loves movies.”

Lucas has indicated a desire to return to filmmaking on “smaller” films. He recently executive produced and conceived WWII drama “Red Tails,” but has not directed a film since 2005’s “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.” In her new role, Kennedy assumes oversight of Lucasfilm properties including “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones.”

“George and I have talked about the enormous opportunities that lie ahead for the company, and as George moves towards retirement I am honored that he trusts me with taking care of the beloved film franchises,” Kennedy said in a statement. “I feel fortunate to have George working with me for the next year or two as I take on this role — it is nice to have Yoda by your side.”

Kennedy departs her duties at The Kennedy/Marshall Company, shifting responsibilities to partner Frank Marshall. Upcoming Kennedy/Marshall films include Spielberg’s “Lincoln” and August’s “The Bourne Legacy.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Indiana Jones#Star Wars
TAGSGeorge LucasIndiana JonesKATHLEEN KENNEDYLucasfilmStar Wars

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP