Kathryn Bigelow tackles ‘Miraculous’ HBO pilot

Basking in the glow of her “Hurt Locker” Oscar nomination, Kathryn Bigelow has signed on to direct the HBO drama pilot “The Miraculous Year.”

Created by John Logan, “The Miraculous Year” focuses “an examination of a New York family as seen through the lens of a charismatic, self-destructive Broadway composer,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

HBO has ordered “The Miraculous Year” to pilot and it will shoot in the early summer, before Bigelow transitions into the feature “Triple Frontier.”

Bigelow’s no stranger to the small screen, having directed “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Karen Sisco.”

Her work on “The Hurt Locker” made her the first woman to win a DGA Award and she is now considered the favorite to win the Best Director Oscar. Bigelow’s other features have included “Near Dark,” “Strange Days” and “Point Break.”

HBO is on a bit of a roll recruiting A-list directing talent. Not only did Martin Scorsese helm the pilot for the network’s upcoming “Boardwalk Empire,” but HBO has signed on for pilots from Michael Mann and David Fincher.