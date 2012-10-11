Kathryn Bigelow’s ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ gets a tense and moody full-length trailer

It cannot be an easy thing to follow up a win for Best Picture at the Oscars, particularly when that moment can be seen as a redefinition of someone’s career. Kathryn Bigelow may have been well-regarded by film nerds for her early work, but “The Hurt Locker” brought her to a much broader audience than ever before and it also established her as a very different type of filmmaker from the person who made “Near Dark” and “Point Break.”
It looks like “Zero Dark Thirty” is what we would expect from the new Kathryn Bigelow, and that’s exciting. While we may know the eventual outcome of the hunt for Osama Bin Laden, there’s so much of the story that we don’t know that I get the feeling this is going to be about the process, not the ending.
Working with Mark Boal, the writer/producer she paired with on “The Hurt Locker,” Bigelow’s film takes place over the full decade it took to hunt down Bin Laden, and it looks like this is one of those subgenres of film I love, movies about people under pressure, and with a cast like this, I look forward to seeing how they crack and fracture under that pressure.
Boal comes from a journalism background, and the film hits close enough to home that it’s caused some serious controversy from people who are convinced that Obama’s administration gave Boal and Bigelow access to classified materials that they should not have been cleared to see. There’s no proof of that, though, and if anything, it seems like a real compliment to the work that Boal does. I have no idea how much of this is based on research and how much is invented, but it looks like there are meaty roles here for Joel Edgerton, Jason Clarke, Jessica Chastain, Kyle Chandler, Mark Strong, and Chris Pratt.
It’s easy to start thinking of the film year as wrapped up once we hit Toronto, but there are still some giant titles to come, and I think “Zero Dark Thirty” is going to be one worth watching when it is released on December 19.
While the film looks great, I seriously doubt it will be commercially successful, because most movies even remotely related to 9/11 and the War On Terror have been box office poison.
That’s because most of them have been far-left, anti-American screeds like Rendition and In the Valley of Elah which insult the soldiers and the efforts to capture Osama bin Laden. Meanwhile, sleeper hits like Act of Valor ($70M domestic) are denigrated by liberal critics as war-mongering fantasies which whitewash the evils the military does and encourages kids to die for the country’s imperialism. (Paraphrasing.)
Keep in mind that this was intended to be released ahead of the election as a stealth Obama campaign ad until the outcry over the obvious timing and well-founded suspicion that classified intel was being leaked by the government in order to beef up the propaganda value forced the move. December is fine for awards season if it wasn’t really meant to be a testament to one politician’s supposed “gutsy call.” *cough*
Act of Valor was cliche up the ying yang, but retained a certain, consistent level of excitement. Action was tremendous. Feeling of authenticity compelling. I don’t understand the level of contempt the film seems to draw other than that it is very hard not to think it is related to its balls out patriotism. Which I just didn’t mind at all because given most films, war films anymore, it seemed sorta as a choice. But then perhaps its producers counted on the Kirk Cameron market. I assume those people would have flocked to Act of Valor. Or at least a good percentage.
Drew, the problem with your criticisms is that they’re meant to scare people off by portraying it as if Uwe Boll shot it in ShakyCamVisonScope™, but anyone who HAS seen it knows that you’re misrepresenting it and in turn, it raises flags about your politics color your critiques.
Now, Act of Valor was wildly overpraised by the conservative media, probably because they were just so happy to see the military represented as the good guys for a change in something other than a Transformers flick. I found the use of real SEALs to be a double-edged sword as the fighting felt accurate and their acting made me glad they were better fighters. The device of the letter was Cliche 101 stuff and they should’ve just given the poor guy the call sign of “Dead Meat.” These are fair criticisms along with if you wanted to ding it for having a stock Hollywood plot.
But to say that it didn’t tell its simple story in a comprehensible manner and that it was out of focus and incomprehensible isn’t a difference of opinion; it’s a flat out lie. Your review laughed at the scene when the extraction riverboats roared up and unleashed minigun hellfire on the scene, which was one of the most visceral moments of the movie. The chase proceeding it had clear geography (your fave term for this stuff) as did the other action scenes. I was genuinely surprised that it was mostly shot with Canon 5Ds because by the time they graded the footage, it was a slick as a Michael Bay movie.
If you want to hate on it for its appeal to what are considered by elite Left Coast folks to be toothless yokel Jeebus-freak Flyover Red State Left Behind Jesus was a dinosaur rodeo champion morons, then that’s your right and you should come out and say as much. But to spin this as being a simple matter of it being a poorly-made film like The Room or an Ed Wood flick is risible. People don’t like movies for personal reasons, but it’s a critic’s job to explain those reasons in honest terms. For me, Melancholia was utter shite (Kirsten Dunst’s boobs are lovely, but those and a Wagner score doesn’t make it good) with absolutely unrealistic characters and behaviors (Eric Northman didn’t notice his bride was a mess until the reception?), but I wouldn’t slag it for being poorly photographed.
Owen Gleiberman beclowned himself with his diaper-filling screed against 2016: Obama’s America which consisted of him squealing that it was all lies and anyone who watches this movie is a racist moron, but he never actually debunked anything; he just declared it all lies and burst a blood vessel in the process. How can his reviews be taken seriously when he lets the mask slip and reveal his contempt for those whose politics he despises?
“happy to see the military represented as the good guys for a change in something other than a Transformers flick”
That just shows what a fantasy world the right-wingers live in. Name ONE movie where the military are the bad guys. I’d ask for more, but I’ll be happy with a single example in this case.
>”Name ONE movie where the military are the bad guys. I’d ask for more, but I’ll be happy with a single example in this case.”
Only one? How about three?
* In the Valley of Elah – Soldiers suffering from PTSD murder their platoon mate. The implication that our soldiers are ticking time bombs and we’re going to have countless more cases according to Susan Sarandon in the DVD extras. (That it’s four years later and nothing of the sort has happened speaks for itself.)
* Casualties of War – Brian De Palma film in which an Army squad kidnaps a Vietnamese girl, repeatedly raping and eventually murdering her.
* Redacted – De Palma again as soldiers rape and kill Iraqi civilians. A clip from the movie on YouTube inspired a Muslim in Frankfort to murder two U.S. airmen because he thought it was real. Thanks, Brian; your movie was real helpful.
I think we know who’s living in a fantasy world here. (Hint: Not “right-wingers.”)
These movies are dramas, and they don’t depict the military as “bad guys”, at least not in the way I interpreted your statement, I assumed you meant as the villains of actions movies, since you were talking about Act of Valor and Transformers.
These things happen. Soldiers DO kill and murder. These movies don’t paint them as “bad guys” n the movie sense, IMO. And at least in the case of “Casualties of war” (which, I should add, was released 23 years ago), the “good guy” is also a soldier. I haven’t seen the other movies you mention, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the “good guys” there are also military.
I hope that this film’s release FINALLY results in a proper Blu-ray of Strange Days, which never got a proper anamorphic DVD.
How does a collaboration between Oscar-winners (and in his case, the maker of the two highest-grossing films ever) Bigelow and James Cameron not get a proper home video release?! While we’re at it, how about proper True Lies and The Abyss discs?
Hell YES to the Blu-Ray release of Strange Days. It’s shameful it never even got an anamorphic release on DVD.
