Kathy Griffin slams TV execs over lack of female late-night hosts

“I was interested in the Ferguson spot long before it was announced because I had a feeling things might shift,” Griffin tells The AP. “My joke phrase is, ‘I can start Monday.”” She says the response she got from one executive was “they”re not considering females at this time.”

Joan Rivers” death: Endoscopy clinic director fired

Dr. Lawrence Cohen, the medical director of Yorkville Endoscopy, has been on administrative leave since Aug. 28.

Why did Twitter suspend the account for “SNL's” Cecily Strong?

Strong hasn”t commented on Twitter about her Weekend Update exit because her @cecilybecily account has been suspended. PLUS: Colin Jost can”t wait to welcome Cecily back on Update “Girl at the Party.”

“Party of Five” premiered 20 years ago today

To celebrate, here”s a behind-the-scenes look at the first season.

CBS deserves kudos for its Ray Rice coverage on the “Thursday Night Football” pregame show

As Ken Tucker notes, “one could conclude that, in an increasingly rare instance, television had transcended its tendency to exploit tragedy and over-indulge a need for “balance” to use a mix of reporting and commentary that might actually have changed American minds about what it means to be men and women in this country.” PLUS: CBS instructed pregame broadcasters to avoid calling anyone out, and 20.8 million watched the game and 10.63 million watched the pregame show.

“Hallmark Hall of Fame” is leaving broadcast TV for Hallmark Channel

“This move is an important next step for us,” says Brad Moore, president of Hallmark Hall of Fame Productions. “Hallmark Channel”s strong brand, distinctive positioning, and highly-effective audience delivery present exciting opportunities for us. Hallmark Channel is also where more and more viewers expect to find our programs.”

AMC taking over for Xbox in co-producing sci-fi drama “Humans”

AMC will co-produce the series about “robotic servant eerily similar to its live counterparts” based on the Swedish series “Real Humans” with UK”s Channel 4.

Kevin Nealon and his wife may star in an NBC comedy

Nealon and his wife, “Parks and Rec” veteran Susan Yeagley, have written a comedy in which they would play a divorced couple who have a joint business.

Dog The Bounty Hunter”s daughter in a serious car crash

Lyssa Chapman, who was part of her dad”s reality show, was involved in a crash that also included her kids, TMZ reports. No details of injuries have been released.

“Sesame Street” parodies “Star Wars”

Check out “Star S”mores.”

“Sleepy Hollow” is getting the comic book treatment

Prologues of the Fox series will be made available via digital comics.

Mindy Kaling to Letterman: “Why were none of my nude photos taken?”

Kaling says “dozens” of tasteful and not so tasteful nudes of her are available.