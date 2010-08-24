Katie Holmes is joining Adam Sandler in ‘Jack and Jill’

It’s hard to believe, but comedy star Adam Sandler has had quite his share of leading ladies ever since leaving “SNL” for the big screen. The impressive list includes Kate Beckinsale, Paz Vega, Drew Barrymore, Jessica Biel, Kerri Russell, Marisa Tomei, Winona Ryder and, most recently, Salma Hayek in “Grown Ups.” Now you can add none other than Katie Holmes to that list.

In her first studio release since 2005’s “Batman Begins,” Holmes will join Adam Sandler and Al Pacino in “Jack and Jill.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, Holmes will lay Sandler’s wife in the comedy which finds the blockbuster champ playing both a twin brother and sister (ie, the film’s title). When “Jill” shows up for Thanksgiving dinner at “Jack’s” and won’t leave, drama and, hopefully, comedy ensues. In a bit of meta casting, Al Pacino has been cast as himself. You can also assume some self-deprecating scenes focused on his often mocked over the top delivery. Longtime Sandler collaborator Dennis Dugan (“You Don’t Mess with the Zohan”) is directing.

Holmes next appears in “The Romantics,” a late Sundance Film Festival entry which provides some of her finest work in some time, but is only getting a minuscule release next month. She also has a prominent role in the Guillermo Del Toro-produced “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark.”

Production on “Jack and Jill” will begin in October in anticipation of a summer 2011 release.

