Everyone Overlooked The Most Important Thing In Katie Holmes’ Glamour Photoshoot

Yesterday the gossip world was rocked when Katie Holmes revealed she posed for Glamour magazine…without a shirt on. GASP! Did you know that underneath her clothes, Katie Holmes has skin? THE NERVE OF HER, right? Just look at this photo that would be the height of scandal in 1950.

But wait. There actually is something here. Something everyone missed. Something magical. Katie Holmes is rocking Mom Jeans™. They even have REAL POCKETS that look deep enough to be practical! WAY TO BURY THE LEDE, Glamour Magazine. Does this mean our national nightmare is over? Has the low-waisted regime been toppled? Have women finally found their fashion Mockingjay to rally behind with a cry of 'No more muffin top!' as they demand jeans that don't flash underwear every damn time we dare move?

VIVA LA REVOLUTION! VIVA LA SEXY HIGH-WAISTED MOM JEANS WITH REAL DAMN POCKETS!