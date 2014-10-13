Katie Holmes will reprise her Jackie Kennedy role in “The Kennedys – After Camelot”

ReelzChannel is following up on its 2011 “The Kennedys” miniseries with a four-episode follow-up based on the book “After Camelot, which documents the Kennedys from Robert F. Kennedy”s assassination in 1968 to the present. Holmes will also serve as an executive producer while directing one of the episodes.

Billy Eichner accuses Burger King of ripping him off

A new Burger King ad features a guy on a street yelling at people, which prompted a Twitter tirade from Eichner on Sunday night: “Hey @BurgerKing-thanks for stealing my act for ur new commercial!! Except its not as funny & everyone knows u stole it. GET YOUR OWN IDEAS.”

“SNL” ties its lowest-ever demo ratings with Bill Hader

Last week”s episode was down from one-tenth from the Sarah Silverman episode. PLUS: Watch the unaired Coal Miners sketch, and “SNL” had a great episode despite a terrible cold open.

Click Read Full Post For More

Simon Cowell predicts “The X Factor” will make a comeback in the U.S.

“I think it will come back again,” he tells the Financial Times, adding: “The thing about X Factor is you know what you”re getting. If we said, ‘There”s a low base of five to six million,' we might build on that but it won”t be less, compared to a new drama that might only be a million.”

“The Walking Dead” boss answers burning premiere questions

Scott M. Gimple also talks about that post-credits scene. PLUS: What is up with “The Walking Dead”s” obsession with “The Wire”?

Larry David responds to Jennifer Lawrence”s admission that “I'm in love with him, and I have been for a really long time”

His response: “Smart kid. It's a shame that I'm about 40 years older than she is.” PLUS: David on more “Curb Your Enthusiasm”: “I”m not ruling it out. I would consider it. I”m not tired of it. Other things have come up.”

A comic book based on Lynda Carter”s “Wonder Woman” is coming soon

DC Comics has announced “Wonder Woman “77.”

Watch Jimmy Fallon”s “Goodfellas”-inspired “Tonight Show” promo

Introducing “Jimmy”s Crew.”

Stephen Collins” “7th Heaven” co-stars will soon stop receiving residual checks

The pulling of the reruns from UP TV and TV Guide Network could prove costly to the entire cast.

“Twin Peaks” revival prompts thousands of illegal downloads

TorrentFreak estimates that the ABC series was downloaded 75,000 over the past week.

Katy Perry: I'm not watching football on my couch

Between recently attending her first college football game thanks to ESPN “College Gameday” and being reported as the next Super Bowl halftime performer, Perry is embracing “my new favorite sport.”

Mindy Kaling talks about filming that “Mindy Project” anal sex scene

Kaling said at the New Yorker Festival: “I think that, we have to, in knowing what their relationship is, and knowing that the way it was portrayed it wasn”t something that made her feel unsafe or degraded.”

“Bob the Builder” has gone on a diet

The preschool cartoon star has undergone an overalls-ditching makeover.

John Oliver takes on pumpkin spice

“Last Week Tonight” has the week off, but that didn”t stop Oliver from ranting against pumpkin spice.

“Duck Dynasty” celebrates his 19th birthday by getting engaged

John Luke Robertson popped the question to his girlfriend, Mary Kate McEacharn, on Saturday.