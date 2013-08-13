Listen to Katy Perry and John Mayer’s duet ‘Who You Love’

08.13.13 5 years ago

For those romantics out there, John Mayer and Katy Perry’s duet “Who You Love” may reveal why the celebrity couple has been on-and-off again over the last year. Apparently reunited now, Perry sang on the song for Mayer’s forthcoming “Paradise Valley” album, due Aug. 20.

The easy-listening rocker has Mayer singing:

“My girl, she ain’t the one that I saw coming / sometimes I don’t know which way to go / and I tried to run before but I’m not running anymore / ’cause I fought against it hard enough to know / that you love who you love who you love.”

Perry counters with:

“My boy, he ain’t the one that I saw coming / and some have said his heart’s too hard to hold / and it takes a little time / but you should see him when he shines.”

Check out those horns, and that giggle eminating from Perry at the end. “I think that’s just a love giggle,” Perry told Sirius XM this morning.

Check out more news on “Paradise Valley” here. Perry’s new single “Roar” leaked early just over the weekend.

