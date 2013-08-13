Listen to Katy Perry and John Mayer’s duet ‘Who You Love’

For those romantics out there, John Mayer and Katy Perry’s duet “Who You Love” may reveal why the celebrity couple has been on-and-off again over the last year. Apparently reunited now, Perry sang on the song for Mayer’s forthcoming “Paradise Valley” album, due Aug. 20.

The easy-listening rocker has Mayer singing:

“My girl, she ain’t the one that I saw coming / sometimes I don’t know which way to go / and I tried to run before but I’m not running anymore / ’cause I fought against it hard enough to know / that you love who you love who you love.”

Perry counters with:

“My boy, he ain’t the one that I saw coming / and some have said his heart’s too hard to hold / and it takes a little time / but you should see him when he shines.”

Check out those horns, and that giggle eminating from Perry at the end. “I think that’s just a love giggle,” Perry told Sirius XM this morning.

Check out more news on “Paradise Valley” here. Perry’s new single “Roar” leaked early just over the weekend.