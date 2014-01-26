Katy Perry and Juicy J storm the Grammys with ‘Dark Horse’: Watch

Lorde isn”t the only one with a goth look the Grammys. Inspired by a full moon and witches, Katy Perry and Juicy J performed their hit “Dark Horse.” Watch it below via Mr. World Premiere and check out the complete list of Grammy winners here

The pop-rap duet off Perry’s “PRISM” album has been burning up the charts, currently holding down No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and its trap beat is part of what makes it so catchy. Musically, the Grammy performance stays true to the original track, but it gets an odd visual twist with a heavy dose of Tim Burton and Halloween. Dressed in a corset with a red, neon-lit cross across the chest, Perry pole dances on a broomstick. Luckily, Juicy J dons a classy black suit for his part.

Was this performance weird or wonderful in your book?

https://dailymotion.com/video/k3PEb23Anooorv5gLAj