Katy Perry world tour to kick off in U.K.

This morning, Katy Perry tweeted the initial dates of her PRISMATIC 2014 world tour, which starts in Belfast on May 7 and continues through the U.K. The cities and dates are listed below.
Perry is hitting the road to promote her new album “PRISM” and will likely be on tour for most of 2014. Her California Dreams’ tour – which was the subject of the excellent documentary “Katy Perry: Part of Me” -included 120 dates and grossed $48.8 million in 2011, according to Billboard Boxscore.
Perry wrote to expect “more global tour dates coming soon.” Tickets for the U.K. shows go on sale Friday, Nov. 22. Swedish duo Icona Pop will open, fresh from supporting Miley Cyrus on her Bangerz world tour.
Here are the initial dates of Katy Perry’s PRISMATIC tour:
