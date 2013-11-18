Katy Perry world tour to kick off in U.K.

This morning, Katy Perry tweeted the initial dates of her PRISMATIC 2014 world tour, which starts in Belfast on May 7 and continues through the U.K. The cities and dates are listed below.

Perry is hitting the road to promote her new album “PRISM” and will likely be on tour for most of 2014. Her California Dreams’ tour – which was the subject of the excellent documentary “Katy Perry: Part of Me” -included 120 dates and grossed $48.8 million in 2011, according to Billboard Boxscore.

Perry wrote to expect “more global tour dates coming soon.” Tickets for the U.K. shows go on sale Friday, Nov. 22. Swedish duo Icona Pop will open, fresh from supporting Miley Cyrus on her Bangerz world tour.

Here are the initial dates of Katy Perry’s PRISMATIC tour:

May 7: Belfast (Odyssey Arena)

May 10: Newcastle (Metro Radio Arena)

May 11: Nottingham (Capital FM Arena)

May 13: Birmingham (LG Arena)

May 17: Glasgow (The SSE Hydro)

May 20: Manchester (Phones 4 U Arena)

May 21: Liverpool (Echo Arena)

May 23: Sheffield (Motorpoint Arena)

May 27: London (O2 Arena)

May 28: London (O2 Arena)

May 30: London (O2 Arena)