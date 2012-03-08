Katy Perry brings all of her to 3D movie project, ‘Part of Me’

AP Photo

Ready to see Katy Perry”s strawberries in 3D? The singer”s 3D concert movie, “Part of Me,” will hit theaters this summer.

As we first reported in February, Perry was in discussions with Paramount and Imagine Entertainment to create the flick. Those conversations clearly worked out, as Perry confirmed the release yesterday via, what else, Twitter: “FINALLY, my MOVIE is coming out with Paramount this summer! It’s called “KATY PERRY: PART OF ME.”

She”s the latest artist to appear on the big screen following “Michael Jackson”s This Is It,” “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never,” “Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds,” and “Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience.”

It”s a smart play to keep Perry, who appeared on Fox”s “Raising Hope” earlier this week, foremost in fans” minds as she takes some time off the road. Up next for Perry is March 26″s release of “Teenage Dream: The Complete Confection.” The set features all of “Teenage Dream,” including some new material. Among the new songs are “Part Of Me,” the 3D movie”s title track, which Perry took straight to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 following the song”s premiere on the Feb. 12 Grammy Awards.

She tells MTV that she sees “Confection” as a gift to her longtime fans and also a way to bring in new fans.

One, I’m doing it mostly for the hard-core fans because they always love all the extras,” Perry told MTV News in Los Angeles. “The second reason I wanted to do it is because it’s my one last push, to push that person that is on the precipice of becoming a fan. They’re thinking to themselves, ‘I bought four or five singles, maybe I should actually complete my album and now I should really complete my album because I’m gonna get 19 songs for a really great price.’ I think it’s like a bargain and I’m doing it for my fans.”

