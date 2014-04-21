Katy Perry calls upcoming ‘Birthday’ video her ‘most insane’ yet

For her upcoming video for new single, “Birthday,” Katy Perry promises we will see different facets of her never before exposed.

“I wish I could say it”s sexy, but it”s not” she said with a laugh, during the CMT taping for her “Crossroads” episode with Kacey Musgraves (full review of the show coming later today).

Perry has shown off her comedic side and her willingness to go all in in many of her videos before, especially the endearing music clip for 2011″s “Last Friday Night (TGIF),” which featured her as nerdy, but sweet Kathy Beth Terry, complete with braces, glasses and headgear.

And she's certainly gotten all weird and space age in the “E.T.” clip.

Of the flirty, sexy “Birthday” video, she says, “It”s me at my most insane,” revealing that it features her showing off her best vocal fry. If you don”t know what that means, check out here. Just know it”s incredibly irritating (think Kim Kardashian's voice), and will no doubt be hilarious in Perry”s hands.

The new “Birthday” will bow later this week. In the meantime, enjoy the sweet lyric video for “Birthday.”