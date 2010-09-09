Katy Perry overtakes Eminem on the Billboard Hot 100

Can a Katy Perry/Eminem duet be far behind?

One week after she claimed the top of the Billboard 200, Katy Perry dethrones Eminem this week as “Teenage Dream” knocks “Love the Way You Lie,” featuring Rihanna out of the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. “Love,” which spent seven weeks at No. 1, falls to No. 2.

“Teenage Dream,” the title track from Perry”s sophomore album, is the second single from the set to climb to the pole position on the singles chart, following “California Gurls,” which drops 7-10. “Dreams” is also No. 1 on the Digital Songs chart, despite dropping 15% in sales, according to Billboard.

The last female to have back-to-back No. 1s on the Hot 100 was Lady GaGa, who performed the feat with “Just Dance” and “Poker Face” in 2009. The last male was Eminem, who preceded his “Love” No. 1 with “Not Afraid.”

Taio Cruz”s “Dynamite” remains at No. 3, while Bruno Mars” sweet “Just the Way You Are” climbs 6-4. Enrique Iglesias”s “I Like It” featuring Pitbull slides 4-5.

Also worth noting: Nelly”s “Just a Dream” jumps 13-9, making the song his first entry in the top 10 in four years since 2006″s “Grillz.” Cee-Lo”s “Forget You,” the radio-friendly version of “Fuck You,” leaps 96-33.