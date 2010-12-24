Katy Perry explodes again on the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Firework’

12.24.10 7 years ago 2 Comments

Katy Perry gets her Christmas present early: “Firework” logs its third week atop the BIllboard Hot 100. Moving into No. 2 is Bruno Mars” “Grenade, and will likely take over the top spot next week. Mars also has reason to celebrate as he ends the year with two songs in the top 10: “Just the Way You Are” moves 7-6.

Also logging two spots near the top is Rihanna: “What”s My Name” featuring Drake falls 2-3 and “Only Girl in the World” drops slightly from 6-7, according to Billboard.

Pink”s “Raise You Glass” is No. 4, while Ke$ha”s “We R Who We R” stands at No. 5. The Black Eyed Peas hangs at No. 8 with “The Time (Dirty Bit),” and, rounding out the top 10, Lil Wayne bows at No. 9 with “6 Foot 7 Foot” and Nelly”s “Just a Dream”  is No. 10.

Diddy Dirty Money look to have a hit on their hands with “Coming Home” as it moves 24-19. The highest debut belongs to Taio Cruz, whose “Higher” featuring Travie McCoy launches at No. 80.

 

