Katy Perry gets her Christmas present early: “Firework” logs its third week atop the BIllboard Hot 100. Moving into No. 2 is Bruno Mars” “Grenade, and will likely take over the top spot next week. Mars also has reason to celebrate as he ends the year with two songs in the top 10: “Just the Way You Are” moves 7-6.
Also logging two spots near the top is Rihanna: “What”s My Name” featuring Drake falls 2-3 and “Only Girl in the World” drops slightly from 6-7, according to Billboard.
Pink”s “Raise You Glass” is No. 4, while Ke$ha”s “We R Who We R” stands at No. 5. The Black Eyed Peas hangs at No. 8 with “The Time (Dirty Bit),” and, rounding out the top 10, Lil Wayne bows at No. 9 with “6 Foot 7 Foot” and Nelly”s “Just a Dream” is No. 10.
Diddy Dirty Money look to have a hit on their hands with “Coming Home” as it moves 24-19. The highest debut belongs to Taio Cruz, whose “Higher” featuring Travie McCoy launches at No. 80.
Shes in her mid-late 20’s and has an album called teenage dream and cannot spell “girl” properly, she did the west coast sign at the end of her recent snl appearance even though she isnt a ’90s gangster rapper (terrible pop), among other things.
“katy perry marrys gay brit”
“katy perry likes to have sex”
“katy perry takes large dump”
“katy perry makes more terrible music”
WE GET IT. She wants to be in the media as much as possible. Don’t oblige her, please.
Why you hating? The girl is on fire!