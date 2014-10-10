Katy Perry headlining 2015 Super Bowl Halftime show

Looks like Katy Perry may “Roar” during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLIX.

Last night, the New York Post reported that a deal was being “hammered out” for the pop star. Then, an hour later, Billboard said its own sources were confirming the slot.

In August, it was said that Perry was on a shortlist with two other pop acts — Coldplay and Rihanna — to play the Feb. 1, 2015 gig at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona; Rihanna's subsequent fallout with the NFL, since then, has already been documented.

However, that shortlist came with an actual price: the NFL, a registered “non-profit” in the United States, had been debating whether or not to require halftime performers to actually pay the league to perform.

Perry, just this past Sunday on ESPN's “College Gameday,” said, “I”m not the kind of girl who would pay to play the Super Bowl.”

No word yet if that is actually the case here.

Bruno Mars headlined Super Bowl Halftime last year. His album “Unorthodox Jukebox” saw a 164% increase over the previous week, after he performed. About 111.5 million people watched the NFL Championship game then.