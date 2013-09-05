Katy Perry is queen of the jungle in new video for ‘Roar’: Watch

#Katy Perry #Robin Thicke
09.05.13 5 years ago

Katy Perry is definitely queen of the jungle in the new video for “Roar.”

The adorable clip follows Perry after a “Lost”-like plane crash leaves her and one other survivor, a self-obsessed bozo who quickly becomes a tiger”s dinner.

She makes friends with elephants, a monkey and even crocodiles as they all create a peaceable kingdom as she discovers her inner power and smarts (hey, creating a spear from your high heel is pretty clever, KP!)

Even though she seems to be alone in the jungle, without so much as a two coconuts to form a radio, she keeps coming up with one adorable outfit after the next.

She swings from vines, climbs waterfalls, and even tames tigers.

It”s a cute, very colorful, playful romp.

“Roar,” which dethroned Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” from the top of the Billboard Hot 100 this week, is the first single from “Prism,” Perry”s third studio album, out Oct. 22.

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Robin Thicke
TAGSBILLBOARD HOT 100blurred linesKATY PERRYprismroarROBIN THICKE

