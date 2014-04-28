Katy Perry Is Secretly Comic Book Character Katy Keene, Now It All Makes Sense

UPDATE 8/12/14: Katy Perry issued a statement via Rolling Stone to deny allegations that she is – in fact – fictional character Katy Keene brought to life via some sort of 1990s techno-magic.
“I'm not a comic! But what freaked me out about it is, we looked into it, and it turned out she has a sister who's a redhead. And my sister is a redhead!” exclaimed Perry.
She went on to warn everyone not too look to deep into it. Off-the-cuff remark or veiled threat to those willing to expose her true self? You be the judge!
Katy Perry has never been one for conventional fashion. Whether channeling a psychedelic with a latex fetish or finding new and exciting ways to sexualize candy, Perry's style is never boring. In fact, one might go so far as to classify her fashion as cartoon's idea of how humans dress. Which might be exactly what she is.
Back in 1945 Archie Comics created Katy Keene, the Fashion Queen. With two, three, and sometimes four girls inexplicably fighting over the titular character of Archie, Keene was shelved in the late 80s due to over-saturation of the fawning teenage girl market. Busted out for only a handful of specials and annuals over the next decades, what was an ambitious model/singer/actress like Keene to do? Certainly not languish in the bowels of Archie, waiting for second-tier contenders like Sabrina and Cheryl to retire from the chase. So clearly she packed her wardrobe up, changed her last name to Perry, and traded in Riverdale for Hollywood, as evidenced by these uncanny side-by-side comparisons.
#1 – The polka dots become hearts and she – sadly – lost her painter's hat in the transition. Surely one of Gaga's designers could fashion a replacement?
#2 – Once the Queen of Hearts, always the Queen of Hearts. Again though, Keene/Perry needs to step up her fascinator game now that she's part of the real world.
#3 – What ageless pin-up model worth her salt would travel between dimensions without her trusty grass skirt? Always a classic look.
#4 – Hair with that much volume is unattainable by mere mortal humans. Only anime characters and fashion icons have the fortitude to carry such a heavy load on slender necks.
#5 – Like a beautiful butterfly nestled in a cocoon, Keene/Perry bursts forth. In a savvy move, she traded in controversial ermine for a sparkling nude body suit to accentuate the vulnerability of fame…obviously.
#6 – Always prepared for anything, she even brought her favorite Mrs. Claus outfit. Damn shame about those cute boots getting sucked into the time vortex at the last minute. But that's the risk when you bring more than one carry-on through the dimensional rift.
#7 – Being the Queen of the Nile can also lead to being the Queen of Denial when it comes to convincing yourself dip-dying a Halloween costume in a pique of creative folly was a good idea.
#8 – There is never a bad time to pull out a rubber mermaid suit. Clearly Keene/Perry knows quality craftsmanship when she sees it and was loathe to leave such a treasure behind.
#9 – A repurposed table cloth once became a fashionable cape before being re-repurposed into a shawl. Even the flower survived the transition unscathed. Amazing!
Here’s another one:
Wow uncanny this is!
This is so sad. I was a katycat before I read this and now I know her whole image and persona is fake :(
Don’t be sad. Everyone is influenced by SOMEthing. That doesn’t make you a fake. These are not even Katy’s most iconic looks. And while the influence may be there, she’s not just copying Katy Keene. She’s still innovating. It doesn’t make Katy Perry less iconic just because a comic book character also dressed as a mermaid.
So disappointed with her, stealing from a comic book…
This is so funny. Anyways she’s a bad singer… i like some of her songs but i dont understand her success, Gaga and Beyoncé deserve it more.
No way!
Hell yeah Gaga and Beyonce deserve success! They’re both massively successful artists.
Beyonce makes millions of dollars every year just on touring alone.Gaga has five Grammy’s,plays the piano and guitar,and sings live,and makes millions of dollars every year.
You’re delusional if you think they don’t deserve praise and success.
The ones that truly deserve success are:
Santigold
Bat For Lashes
Janelle Monae
Regina Spektor
Duffy
Joss Stone
I’m a huge Katy Keene fan and I love the article. In fact, there is an entire list of side-by-side pix of Katy Perry being inspired by Katy Keene, on google. U should Google it :)
This may be true. Who knows
I don’t think so, Katy perry pretended to be someone else. this whole time she wanted us to think that her her fashion was unique different than others but c’mon ”inspired”? really? she basically copied off a comic book it’s like copying someone elses homework and making teachers think that you did all your work by yourself.
Exactly^
this whole time i thought this was her being creative i guess not.
Katy Perry Is a manufactured artist, she’s using someone’s else creativity for herself and does whatever it takes to keep being famous. #selfish.
”Katy Perry” is a manufactured artist which means she will do whatever it takes to keep being famous. She use to be kinda cool you know, not so much anymore.
Katy Perry Wanted People To Think That She Her Style was Different Than Anybody Else But This Whole Time She Was Copying Katy Keene. Wow.
Really? Woahhhh. what an imposter she just wanted people to think she was unique different than other artist, this whole time she was copying off a comic book.
I’m disappointed in her, she just pretended to be someone else.
her whole life was based on a comic book.
I wonder what image she’s going to copy next off of Katy Keene look.
damn everybody assuming katy perry is copying katy keene already. let her answer that before saying she isnt original… geez hatin much?
besides even if it were true maybe her designers used the comic as inspiration
No One is hating they just stating there opinion in a non hurtful way. But i do agree with you.
I agree as well. If you look at the pics closer you will see some deviations. Also, the costumes themselves are very common: mermaid, jungle woman, Mrs. Claus. And that yellow dress is CLOSE but without the spots or hat is just a yellow dress with hearts. Lastly, just her having poofy hair is a weak argument for saying she copied that cover. I’m not saying that she may not be copying the book, just saying that you need to look at both sides before accusing her of theft.
Yess!!!! your amazing
As a fan of the Archie comics, I think it’s AWESOME that she’s copying an obscure comic book character! Go Katy!
You people are idiots. So what if she took ideas from a comic book character. It’s not like she copies something from a well known fellow entertainer. She took it from a fictional character that no one would have even noticed if it wasn’t for one nerd that took all their time and effort to make such a dumb connection. You all need to get a life. I’m not even a Katy Perry fan but fuck….
She may just be a fictional character but someone created and designed that character. That’s the person who’s ideas are being stolen.
why so many haters? the girls just taking inspiration
and you know what,if it is true, i wont even be surprised cuz miss Katy Perry herself has the face and the figure of a fictional character, a Barbie doll even. she has the most perfect features – those big eyes, bright smile nice boobies dat ASS
it’s not katy perry, its the MUSIC INDUSTRY. her management, stylist, and everybody behind her are telling her what to do, she is an actress. they are using this comic book to pull her IMAGE from, nobody in her camp can deny this now
this comment will go ignored though, so ad
She’s been copying people from day one. She just got sued again for copying. If she did copy from a comic book character just own up to it. Pics don’t don’t lie.
“There is no such thing as coincidence!’
That’s amazingly hilarious
So because she cycled through the same costumes 90% of all other girls do, she’s a “copy cat”? I don’t think so, Tim.