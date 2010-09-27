Katy Perry joins ‘The Simpsons’ episode, mocks ‘Sesame Street’ flap on ‘SNL’

Katy Perry and her breasts may have been deemed too hot for “Sesame Street,” but “The Simpsons” don’t seem to have a problem with her.
The 25-year-old singer is slated for the Dec. 5 “Simpsons” episode on FOX, dubbed “The Fight Before Christmas,” in a bit of a rare moment: she will be in a live-action sequence, interacting with puppet versions of the yellow-skinned gang. On top of that, she’s on as Moe’s girlfriend and will be singing the tune “The 39 Days of Christmas.” Happy holidays?
The move is announced a week after Perry’s controversy with “Sesame Street” parents exploded. Some watchers felt Perry’s cleavage-laden sketch with Elmo for a forthcoming ep was too hot for toddlers.
In a statement to EW’s Popwatch, in lieu of the “Simpsons” announcement, series exec producer Al Jean said, “In the wake of Elmo”s terrible betrayal, the Simpsons puppets wish to announce they stand felt-shoulder-to-shoulder with Katy Perry.”
The flap — and Perry herself — have been unavoidable on TV in the past few days. Grover and Elmo showed up on “Good Morning America” on Friday to discuss Perry’s skit removal from the TV episode and the “Sesame Street” YouTube channel. Furry red Elmo noted that he’d like another playdate with the “Teenage Dream” songstress.
Then, of course, Perry was musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend, and even poked a little (OK, a lot) of fun at the “Sesame” flap in the “Bronx Beat” sketch, appearing in a too-tight Elmo tee. As HitFix’s SNL recapper Ryan McGee transcribed, the “Beat’s” Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler quipped, “Today”s show brought to you by the numbers 38 and the letters DD.”
shes a bitch
you’re a bitch
@Jake…you are a bitch! She’s beautiful, you just mad those nice things aren’t up in your face. Bet she made some good loot for that bs from sesame street….
Its for the kids. What’s wrong with covering them up for a change?
UMMM they are covered. I donâ€™t see anything that legally is nudity. Why should SHE cover up. How about YOU stop looking if you donâ€™t like them. Take your kids with you. If your concerned about this type of outfit, I hope you blindfold your kids in public, many do worse. Heck your kids must not go in public, watch TV, look at magazines, go on the the internetâ€¦â€¦â€¦.. Please shelter your kids into adult closet perverts.
They look phenomenal katy!!! :)
there’s always a time and place for everything.
Yes, and even including the tatas….
I thought the skit was cute and didn’t mind her boobs at all. Honestly, what kid young enough to enjoy sesame street is going to give two cents about her cleavage? I just don’t understand why celebrities who’s whole image is about sec appeal want to be on children’s shows at all… but that’s just me.
I totally agree with everything you said
‘wont somebody please think of the the children’
Katy Perry is trailer trash with a hit record. She needs to disappear. Rather than just accept the fact that SS is trying to protect the kids, she goes and makes fun of a show that’s been around much longer than her stupid career and I hope she goes away very soon. She’s a no talent air head!
I guess no one has realized that SS filmed and produced the skit. The show was ready to air it except for the rantings of some over-puritanical parents. SS as a show had NO problem with the singer’s appearance.
Hey everyone! Get a life, oppinions are like assholes, everyone’s got one. Shut up and live your media driven lives.
Silly humans, tits ARE for kids!
She will make a great addition to the family known as the Simpsons we all know and love. For sesame street, if she wants to go on that’d be her choice, but I say NO! I definitly wouldnt after all the “hype” now, it’d be like she’s conforming to there standards and not being real. As far as SNL, great response! She’s got the assests mise well show them girls off!
Kids are self filtering unless overwhelmed. This style of dress is not overwhelming. The message was “I would rather play something else”, not look at me I’m sexy”.
She should definitely be on Simpsons but after all that happened, including her response (the sketch) to the criticism, she shouldn’t be offered a redo for sesame street
wow lotta immature fan boys and girls gettin’ uppity ’round here. It would not have been that hard to cover up a bit more. Anyway I don’t think she’s a good role model for teenagers and adults (as shown in some of the past comments made) she definitely shouldn’t be a role model for children.