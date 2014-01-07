Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Daft Punk featured on Grammys compilation

In case you haven’t turned on a radio or television (or been to a coffee shop, mall or movie theater) for the last year, you’ll soon be able to hear all of 2013’s biggest music hits in one place.

Tracks by Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Daft Punk and other Grammy-nominated music stars are beng featured on the 2014 Grammy nominees album being released by Atlantic Records and The Recording Academy’s Grammy Recordings later this month.

The Compilation includes artists and songs nominated in the major categories.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Grammy Foundation and MusiCares Foundation.

“For more than 20 years we have been creating some incredible editions of the Grammy Nominees album, which again represents some of the great songs and talented artists that make up this year’s remarkable nominees,” said Recording Academy president Neil Portnow in a release. “We thank Atlantic Records for its collaboration on this project, which provides much needed support for the invaluable programs and initiatives our charities produce year-round. We look forward to another successful Grammy compilation.”