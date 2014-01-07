Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Daft Punk featured on Grammys compilation

In case you haven’t turned on a radio or television (or been to a coffee shop, mall or movie theater) for the last year, you’ll soon be able to hear all of 2013’s biggest music hits in one place.
Tracks by Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Daft Punk and other Grammy-nominated music stars are beng featured on the 2014 Grammy nominees album being released by Atlantic Records and The Recording Academy’s Grammy Recordings later this month.
The Compilation includes artists and songs nominated in the major categories.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Grammy Foundation and MusiCares Foundation.
“For more than 20 years we have been creating some incredible editions of the Grammy Nominees album, which again represents some of the great songs and talented artists that make up this year’s remarkable nominees,” said Recording Academy president Neil Portnow in a release. “We thank Atlantic Records for its collaboration on this project, which provides much needed support for the invaluable programs and initiatives our charities produce year-round. We look forward to another successful Grammy compilation.”
“We are honored to be joining with The Recording Academy to release this fantastic collection of Grammy-nominated performances and songs,” added Atlantic Chairman Julie Greenwald. “It’s an exciting reflection of the tremendous range of talent that captured the ears of the public and the industry alike over the past year. And we’re especially proud to be associated with an album that helps support the essential missions of The Academy’s charitable endeavors.”
The collection will be in stores and online January 21.
See the complete track listing on Page 2.
2014 Grammy Nominees album track list:
1. BRUNO MARS
“Locked Out Of Heaven”
Record Of The Year
Song Of The Year
2. ROBIN THICKE
“Blurred Lines” Feat. T.I. & Pharrell Williams
Record Of The Year
3. LORDE
“Royals”
Record Of The Year
Song of The Year
Best Pop Solo Performance
4. IMAGINE DRAGONS
“Radioactive”
Record Of The Year
5. DAFT PUNK
“Get Lucky” Feat. Pharrell Williams
Record Of The Year
Album Of The Year
6. KATY PERRY
“Roar”
Song Of The Year
Best Pop Solo Performance
7. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
“Mirrors”
Best Pop Solo Performance
8. SARA BAREILLES
“Brave”
Album Of The Year
Best Pop Solo Performance
9. MACKLEMORE & RYAN LEWIS
“Same Love” Feat. Mary Lambert
Album Of The Year
Song Of The Year
Best New Artist
10. JAMES BLAKE
“Retrograde”
Best New Artist
11. KENDRICK LAMAR
“Swimming Pools (Drank)”
Album Of The Year
Best New Artist
12. ED SHEERAN
“Lego House”
Best New Artist
13. P!NK
“Just Give Me A Reason” Feat. Nate Ruess
Song Of The Year
14. TAYLOR SWIFT
“Begin Again”
Album Of The Year
Best Country Album
15. BLAKE SHELTON
“Mine Would Be You”
Best Country Album
16. KACEY MUSGRAVES
“Merry Go ‘Round”
Best New Artist
Best Country Album
17. TIM McGRAW
“Highway Don’t Care” Feat. Taylor Swift & Keith Urban On Guitar
Best Country Album
18. JASON ALDEAN
“Take A Little Ride”
Best Country Album
The 56th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Join The Discussion: Log In With