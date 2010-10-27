Katy Perry, Ke$ha, Usher and Elvis star on ‘Now 36’ hit compilation

10.27.10 8 years ago

“Now That”s What I Call Music! Vol. 36,” the latest in the never-ending collection of current pop hits, will street on Nov. 9 with a new feature.

A few editions back, “Now” added a “Now What”s Next” slot for tracks from emerging acts. Now, for the first time, the compilations will also include a “Now Flashback” track.  The first will be Elvis Presley”s “Suspicious Minds.”  And in what we”re sure is a total coincidence,  “Now 36” comes with info on how to enter a contest to win a trip to Vegas to see “Viva Elvis by Cirque du Soleil” at that Aria Hotel.

The “Now What”s Next” tracks from “36” come from The Secret Sisters, Sick Puppies, and Free Energy.

NOW That”s What I Call Music! Vol. 36  track listing:

1.  Katy Perry                                                          Teenage Dream
2.  Usher (feat. Pitbull)                                             DJ Got Us Fallin” In Love
3.  Ke$ha                                                                 Take It Off
4.  Adam Lambert                                                    If I Had You
5.  Taio Cruz                                                            Dynamite
6.  Nelly                                                                   Just A Dream
7.  Chris Brown (feat. Tyga & Kevin McCall)           Deuces
8.  B.o.B (feat. Rivers Cuomo)                                Magic
9.  David Guetta                                                      Memories (feat. Kid Cudi)
10. Maroon 5                                                           Misery
11. Neon Trees                                                        Animal
12. OneRepublic                                                      Secrets
13. Sara Bareilles                                                    King Of Anything
14. Paramore                                                           The Only Exception
15. Daughtry                                                            September
16. Sugarland                                                          Stuck Like Glue

BONUS TRACKS: “NOW What”s Next” New Music Preview
17. Sick Puppies                                                     Maybe
18. Free Energy                                                      Bang Pop
19. The Secret Sisters                                           Tennessee Me

BONUS TRACK: “NOW Flashback”
Elvis Presley                                                           Suspicious Minds

