Katy Perry, Ke$ha, Usher and Elvis star on ‘Now 36’ hit compilation

“Now That”s What I Call Music! Vol. 36,” the latest in the never-ending collection of current pop hits, will street on Nov. 9 with a new feature.

A few editions back, “Now” added a “Now What”s Next” slot for tracks from emerging acts. Now, for the first time, the compilations will also include a “Now Flashback” track. The first will be Elvis Presley”s “Suspicious Minds.” And in what we”re sure is a total coincidence, “Now 36” comes with info on how to enter a contest to win a trip to Vegas to see “Viva Elvis by Cirque du Soleil” at that Aria Hotel.

The “Now What”s Next” tracks from “36” come from The Secret Sisters, Sick Puppies, and Free Energy.

NOW That”s What I Call Music! Vol. 36 track listing:

1. Katy Perry Teenage Dream

2. Usher (feat. Pitbull) DJ Got Us Fallin” In Love

3. Ke$ha Take It Off

4. Adam Lambert If I Had You

5. Taio Cruz Dynamite

6. Nelly Just A Dream

7. Chris Brown (feat. Tyga & Kevin McCall) Deuces

8. B.o.B (feat. Rivers Cuomo) Magic

9. David Guetta Memories (feat. Kid Cudi)

10. Maroon 5 Misery

11. Neon Trees Animal

12. OneRepublic Secrets

13. Sara Bareilles King Of Anything

14. Paramore The Only Exception

15. Daughtry September

16. Sugarland Stuck Like Glue

BONUS TRACKS: “NOW What”s Next” New Music Preview

17. Sick Puppies Maybe

18. Free Energy Bang Pop

19. The Secret Sisters Tennessee Me

BONUS TRACK: “NOW Flashback”

Elvis Presley Suspicious Minds