Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, Rihanna and more react to Amy Winehouse’s death

Celebrities and musicians of all genres took to their Twitter accounts in droves to tweet about Amy Winehouse”s death. Here”s a quick round-up of what is out there…in their own words (and grammar).
Katy Perry: RIP Amy Winehouse. May she finally find peace.
Rihanna: I am genuinely heartbroken about this #DearAmy (Rihanna later tweeted a photo of herself at a Winehouse show)
Kelly Clarkson: What a waste of a gifted person. What a shame she saw no hope and continued living her life in that manor (sic). I have been that low emotionally and mentally and that is overwhelming.
Usher: I”m so sad to hear the horrible news of Amy Winehouse”s death. I”m so happy I knew you Amy… Rest Well. Gone Too Soon… we”ll miss you!!
Janelle Monae: heart is heavy. My heart goes out 2 Amy Winehouse’s family, loved ones. Praying for their strength during this time.
Billy Corgan: Sad to hear about Amy Winehouse. I mourn any time one of our own passes on. A tragedy…no doubt. Truly sad.
Kelly Osbourne: “I can”t even breath right now im crying so hard i just lost i of my best friends. i love your forever Amy & will never forget the real you.
Lea Michele: Devastated to hear about Amy Winehouse…she was truly one of a kind.
Josh Groban: Drugs took her gift, her soul, her light, long before they took her life. RIP Amy.
Demi Lovato: Amy Winehouse…So sad. Unfortunately, the world lost an incredibly talented woman to such a powerful disease…addiction. # RIP
Nicki Minaj: Please tell me Amy Winehouse didn”t die. Is this some sick joke?
Lance Bass: Another talent dies at 27-RIP-Amy Winehouse.
LeToya Luckett: So sad 2 hear the news about Amy Winehouse. I was sooo in love with her voice. R.I.P.
Missy Elliott: My condolences go out to Amy Winehouse family and My Prayers to those Families who lost loved ones in Norway…
Sandra Bernhard: Some people can”t handle it and it”s terribly sad. another great talent gone gone gone. amy Winehouse.
Amanda Bynes: I am so saddened by the news about Amy Winehouse. What a gifted musician. My prayers go out to her family and friends. May she rest in peace.
Boy George: I cannot contain my sadness and my anger about Amy Winehouse. Rest in peace child, it is a deeply sad day for many reasons.
Booty Collins: National Breaking News. Amy Winehouse found dead in her London home…Funkateers, we lost another.
Martina McBride: So sad to hear about Amy Winehouse. Such an incredible talent. Prayers fo out to her family and fans.
Sharon Jones: May you Rest In Peace Amy Winehouse…The Dap-Kings and Me will miss you most…Love you always! (Ed.”s note: Winehouse recorded with the Dap-Kings).
Jordin Sparks: Amy Winehouse : (
Rob Thomas: R.I.P. AMY WINEHOUSE. wow. just wow
Pete Wentz: super sad to hear about the news. RIP. never take life for granted.
Leann Rimes: RIP Amy Winehouse. So sad to see such a talent gone and her life end in tragedy. This makes me terribly sad.
Reba McEntire: Amy Winehouse found dead. So sad. Prayers go out for her family.
Latoya Jackson: I know the pain her family is experiencing I feel their pain. i’ve lived their pain. i’m sooo terribly sorry. Once again R prayers R with you.
She’s gone home, I hope she’s found the peace she was looking for. Her music will always be her constant presence in the lives of those who knew her, her fans & generations to come. Rest in peace Amy your voice moved mountains…
It’s funny how many people sent their best wishes for someone who obviously died from something drug related, what kind of friend waits till your dead? F all you “stars”! Heartless pieces of shit. I hope all those fakers get what they deserve.
rite on!!!!!!!!!
i meant rite on to rodimus9’s comment
..so very true. I wish it wasn’t.
Dont blame her friends or the people around her for “waiting til she died” – They tried to maker her go to rehab, but she said no-no-no.
i laugh at billy corgans twit, “one of our own”?? apparantly he’s not a human being, cuz he didn’t mention th 92 killed in norway? who cares she died, play with fire you’re eventually gonna get burned. now i don’t have to read about her ruining anymore performances
Totally agree. hope its out of the news soon, its pretty annoying!
You guys are out if order! Have some respect !! Despite what decisions she may have wrongly made she was still someone’s daughter ! A lot of people will be in tatters that loved and cared for her – her addiction consumed her which is such shame. No one is overlooking what happened in Norway! Grow up the pair of you.
Steve and Amy, I hope you fry in hell. The loss of a daughter is no less devastating because 92 (and counting) people died in Norway. For your information, MILLIONS die every day around the world, but that does not affect the loss of Amy. I was no fan of her or her music, but FUCK, what a waste of a beautiful and talented woman. FUCK drugs. FUCK alcohol. And FUCK insensitive assholes like you two
To Steve: What does one have to do with another? Many celebs may or may not have tweeted about Norway, but they do a story about this because they are in the same/similar business as Amy Winehouse. Therefore, they are printing reactions from Amy’s peers. If they did a story that showed tweets from Kelly Clarkson, Snooki, and Screech about the tragedy in Norway, you would be coming on here saying “why do we care what THEY think?” They are in NO WAY saying that Amy Winehouse’s death is a bigger deal than Norway, just that you are reading ENTERTAINER’S opinion’s about an ENTERTAINER’S death on an ENTERTAINMENT website…
I wonder how many of these people did the same over the Norway tragedy. I’m guessing not many…
What the fuck has the Norway tragedy to do with Amy’s death? Does the Titanic sinking become less of a tragedy because..I dunno..some thousand people die in some far off war? Fuck you.
god you are an idiot bob. go die in a fire.
loved amy winehouses voice. one of the few young talents that i enjoyed listening to. it sucks