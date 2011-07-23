Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, Rihanna and more react to Amy Winehouse’s death

Celebrities and musicians of all genres took to their Twitter accounts in droves to tweet about Amy Winehouse”s death. Here”s a quick round-up of what is out there…in their own words (and grammar).

Katy Perry: RIP Amy Winehouse. May she finally find peace.

Rihanna: I am genuinely heartbroken about this #DearAmy (Rihanna later tweeted a photo of herself at a Winehouse show)

Kelly Clarkson: What a waste of a gifted person. What a shame she saw no hope and continued living her life in that manor (sic). I have been that low emotionally and mentally and that is overwhelming.

Usher: I”m so sad to hear the horrible news of Amy Winehouse”s death. I”m so happy I knew you Amy… Rest Well. Gone Too Soon… we”ll miss you!!

Janelle Monae: heart is heavy. My heart goes out 2 Amy Winehouse’s family, loved ones. Praying for their strength during this time.

Billy Corgan: Sad to hear about Amy Winehouse. I mourn any time one of our own passes on. A tragedy…no doubt. Truly sad.



Kelly Osbourne: “I can”t even breath right now im crying so hard i just lost i of my best friends. i love your forever Amy & will never forget the real you.

Lea Michele: Devastated to hear about Amy Winehouse…she was truly one of a kind.

Josh Groban: Drugs took her gift, her soul, her light, long before they took her life. RIP Amy.



Demi Lovato: Amy Winehouse…So sad. Unfortunately, the world lost an incredibly talented woman to such a powerful disease…addiction. # RIP

Nicki Minaj: Please tell me Amy Winehouse didn”t die. Is this some sick joke?

Lance Bass: Another talent dies at 27-RIP-Amy Winehouse.

LeToya Luckett: So sad 2 hear the news about Amy Winehouse. I was sooo in love with her voice. R.I.P.

Missy Elliott: My condolences go out to Amy Winehouse family and My Prayers to those Families who lost loved ones in Norway…

Sandra Bernhard: Some people can”t handle it and it”s terribly sad. another great talent gone gone gone. amy Winehouse.



Amanda Bynes: I am so saddened by the news about Amy Winehouse. What a gifted musician. My prayers go out to her family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Boy George: I cannot contain my sadness and my anger about Amy Winehouse. Rest in peace child, it is a deeply sad day for many reasons.

Booty Collins: National Breaking News. Amy Winehouse found dead in her London home…Funkateers, we lost another.

Martina McBride: So sad to hear about Amy Winehouse. Such an incredible talent. Prayers fo out to her family and fans.



Sharon Jones: May you Rest In Peace Amy Winehouse…The Dap-Kings and Me will miss you most…Love you always! (Ed.”s note: Winehouse recorded with the Dap-Kings).

Jordin Sparks: Amy Winehouse : (

Rob Thomas: R.I.P. AMY WINEHOUSE. wow. just wow

Pete Wentz: super sad to hear about the news. RIP. never take life for granted.



Leann Rimes: RIP Amy Winehouse. So sad to see such a talent gone and her life end in tragedy. This makes me terribly sad.



Reba McEntire: Amy Winehouse found dead. So sad. Prayers go out for her family.

Latoya Jackson: I know the pain her family is experiencing I feel their pain. i’ve lived their pain. i’m sooo terribly sorry. Once again R prayers R with you.