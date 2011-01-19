Katy Perry kicks off ‘California Dreams’ tour in Atlanta June 7

Katy Perry took to Facebook today to tell her millions of friends that she will start the U.S. portion of her California Dreams tour June 7 in Atlanta. The 41-city outing, sponsored by Schick Quattro for Women (that”s a razor), ends Aug. 14 in her hometown of Santa Barbara, Calif.
The international tour starts Feb. 20 in Lisbon, Portugal and will travel through Europe, U.K. Australia and Japan before she comes to the U.S.
The tour supports Perry”s two albums, 2008″s “One of the Boys,” and her newest effort, 2010″s “Teenage Dream,” which has sold more than 5 million copies worldwide since its August release, according to her label EMI. Her song, “California Gurls” featuring Snoop Dogg, was the top selling single in the U.S. last year, moving close to 4.4 million copies.
Perry is up for four Grammys this year, including the coveted album of the year award for “Teenage Dream.”
California Dreams Tour Dates
June 7 Atlanta, GA Arena at Gwinnett Center
June 9 Orlando, FL UCF Arena
June 10 Tampa, FL St. Pete Times Forum
June 11 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Bank Atlantic Center
June 14 Raleigh, NC RBC Center
June 15 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 17 Uniondale, NY Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
June 18 Boston, MA TD Garden
June 19 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
June 22 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
June 23 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center
June 24 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
June 28 Detroit, MI Palace of Auburn Hills
June 30 Toronto, ONT Air Canada Centre
July 2 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
July 3 Ottawa, ONT ScotiaBank Place
July 5 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
July 7 Milwaukee, WI Marcus Amphitheater – Milwaukee Summerfest
July 8 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena
July 9 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
July 13 Regina, SK Brandt Centre
July 14 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre
July 16 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome – Calgary Stampede
July 17 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place
July 19 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
July 20 Seattle, WA KeyArena at Seattle Center
July 22 Portland, OR Rose Garden Arena
July 23 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena
July 25 Salt Lake City, UT Energy Solutions Arena
July 26 Denver, CO 1stBank Center
July 28 Dallas, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
July 29 Houston, TX Toyota Center
July 30 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
August 3 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
August 5 Los Angeles, CA Nokia Theatre LA Live
August 12 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion
August 13 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
August 14 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
