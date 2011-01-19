Katy Perry kicks off ‘California Dreams’ tour in Atlanta June 7

Katy Perry took to Facebook today to tell her millions of friends that she will start the U.S. portion of her California Dreams tour June 7 in Atlanta. The 41-city outing, sponsored by Schick Quattro for Women (that”s a razor), ends Aug. 14 in her hometown of Santa Barbara, Calif.

The international tour starts Feb. 20 in Lisbon, Portugal and will travel through Europe, U.K. Australia and Japan before she comes to the U.S.

The tour supports Perry”s two albums, 2008″s “One of the Boys,” and her newest effort, 2010″s “Teenage Dream,” which has sold more than 5 million copies worldwide since its August release, according to her label EMI. Her song, “California Gurls” featuring Snoop Dogg, was the top selling single in the U.S. last year, moving close to 4.4 million copies.

Perry is up for four Grammys this year, including the coveted album of the year award for “Teenage Dream.”

California Dreams Tour Dates

June 7 Atlanta, GA Arena at Gwinnett Center

June 9 Orlando, FL UCF Arena

June 10 Tampa, FL St. Pete Times Forum

June 11 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Bank Atlantic Center

June 14 Raleigh, NC RBC Center

June 15 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 17 Uniondale, NY Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

June 18 Boston, MA TD Garden

June 19 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

June 22 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

June 23 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center

June 24 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

June 28 Detroit, MI Palace of Auburn Hills

June 30 Toronto, ONT Air Canada Centre

July 2 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

July 3 Ottawa, ONT ScotiaBank Place

July 5 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

July 7 Milwaukee, WI Marcus Amphitheater – Milwaukee Summerfest

July 8 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena

July 9 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

July 13 Regina, SK Brandt Centre

July 14 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre

July 16 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome – Calgary Stampede

July 17 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place

July 19 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

July 20 Seattle, WA KeyArena at Seattle Center

July 22 Portland, OR Rose Garden Arena

July 23 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena

July 25 Salt Lake City, UT Energy Solutions Arena

July 26 Denver, CO 1stBank Center

July 28 Dallas, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

July 29 Houston, TX Toyota Center

July 30 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

August 3 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

August 5 Los Angeles, CA Nokia Theatre LA Live

August 12 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion

August 13 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

August 14 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl