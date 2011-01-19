Katy Perry kicks off ‘California Dreams’ tour in Atlanta June 7

Katy Perry took to Facebook today to tell her millions of friends that she will start the U.S. portion of her California Dreams tour June 7 in Atlanta. The 41-city outing, sponsored by Schick Quattro for Women (that”s a razor), ends Aug. 14 in her hometown of Santa Barbara, Calif.

The international tour starts Feb. 20 in Lisbon, Portugal and will travel through Europe, U.K. Australia and Japan before she comes to the U.S.

The tour supports Perry”s two albums, 2008″s “One of the Boys,”  and her newest effort, 2010″s “Teenage Dream,” which has sold more than 5 million copies worldwide since its August release, according to her label EMI.  Her song, “California Gurls” featuring Snoop Dogg, was the top selling single in the U.S. last year, moving close to 4.4 million copies.

Perry is up for four Grammys this year, including the coveted album of the year award for “Teenage Dream.”

California Dreams Tour Dates

June 7            Atlanta, GA                Arena at Gwinnett Center
June 9            Orlando, FL               UCF Arena
June 10         Tampa, FL                 St. Pete Times Forum
June 11         Ft. Lauderdale, FL   Bank Atlantic Center
June 14         Raleigh, NC              RBC Center
June 15         Columbia, MD          Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 17         Uniondale, NY         Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
June 18         Boston, MA               TD Garden
June 19         Newark, NJ               Prudential Center
June 22         Uncasville, CT          Mohegan Sun Arena
June 23         Pittsburgh, PA          Petersen Events Center
June 24         Philadelphia, PA      Wells Fargo Center
June 28         Detroit, MI                  Palace of Auburn Hills
June 30         Toronto, ONT            Air Canada Centre
July 2             Montreal, QC             Bell Centre
July 3             Ottawa, ONT             ScotiaBank Place
July 5             Cleveland, OH          Quicken Loans Arena
July 7             Milwaukee, WI          Marcus Amphitheater – Milwaukee Summerfest
July 8             Chicago, IL                Allstate Arena
July 9             St. Paul, MN              Xcel Energy Center
July 13           Regina, SK               Brandt Centre
July 14           Winnipeg, MB           MTS Centre
July 16           Calgary, AB               Scotiabank Saddledome – Calgary Stampede
July 17           Edmonton, AB          Rexall Place
July 19           Vancouver, BC         Rogers Arena
July 20           Seattle, WA               KeyArena at Seattle Center
July 22           Portland, OR             Rose Garden Arena
July 23           Boise, ID                    Taco Bell Arena
July 25           Salt Lake City, UT    Energy Solutions Arena
July 26           Denver, CO               1stBank Center
July 28           Dallas, TX                  Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
July 29           Houston, TX              Toyota Center
July 30           Austin, TX                 Frank Erwin Center
August 3        Phoenix, AZ              Comerica Theatre
August 5        Los Angeles, CA      Nokia Theatre LA Live
August 12      San Jose, CA           HP Pavilion
August 13      Santa Barbara, CA  Santa Barbara Bowl
August 14      Santa Barbara, CA  Santa Barbara Bowl

 

