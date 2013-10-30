Katy Perry lights up the Billboard 200 with ‘Prism’

Move over, Miley Crus — Katy Perry’s back in town.

The pop star’s new album “Prism” debuted at the top of this week’s Billboard 200 chart, selling 286,000 copies. It’s the biggest sales week for a female so far in 2013; Cyrus’ “Bangerz” sold 270,000 and bowed at No. 1 earlier this month.

“Prism,” power by the smash single “Roar,” is Perry’s second No. 1 album, following 2010’s “Teenage Dream.”

Perry’s album was the only new release to crack the top five, which was packed with holdover hits.

Last week’s No. 1, Pearl Jam’s “Lightning Bolt,” slid to No. 2 after shifting 46,000 units (a 72% decrease).

Drake’s “Nothing Was the Same” sold another 44,000, to clinch the No. 3 spot.

The aforementioned “Bangerz” slid from No. 2 to No. 4 with 43,000 sold (down a decent 40%), while Lorde’s “Pure Heroine” moved up two spots from No. 7 to No. 5 (40,000).

Another debut, Fifth Harmony’s “Better Together” EP bowed at No. 6 with 28,000 sold. The pop quintet formed as part of the reality competition series “The X Factor” in 2012.

Landing at No. 7 was DJ Khaled’s latest effort “Suffering From Success.” With 27,000 sold, it’s the DJ’s fifth top 10 effort, but failed to top 2012’s “Kiss the Ring,” which debuted at No. 4 with 41,000 sold.

“The 20/20 Experience (2 of 2),” Justin Timberlake’s second hit album of the year, moved back into the top 10, selling 26,000 (down 28%) for the No. 8 slot.

Rock vets AFI debuted at No. 9 with their latest album “Burials.” It sold 25,000 and is their third top 10 album. Their highest-charting album remains 2006’s No. 1 hit “Decemberunderground.”

Like Timberlake, Country star Luke Bryan also returned to the top 10, as “Crash My Party” was boosted from No. 12 to No. 10.

Total sales for the past week (ending October 27) added up to 4.5 million, down a slight 4% from last week (4.7 million) and a big 28% compared from the same week in 2012 (6.3 million). So far, 2013’s album sales total 223.4 million, a 7% decrease from this same point in 2012 (240.4 million).

