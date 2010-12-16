Katy Perry lights up the Billboard Hot 100 as ‘Firework’ stays at No. 1

“Firework,” the uplifting third single from Katy Perry”s “Teenage Dream,” continues to sparkle as it spends its second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The song also stays atop the Digital Songs chart, surpassing 200,000 downloads for the week. “Firework”s” double blast at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 marks the end of five straight weeks of revolving chair in the No. 1 spot and becomes the first single to last more than one week in the pole position since Far*East Movement”s “Like a G6” on the charts for Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, according to Billboard. “Like a G6” returned to the top for a third non-consecutive week.
Will “Firework” make it for three? Not if Rihanna has her way, as “What”s My Name” featuring Drake is making a play to return to No. 1, moving 3-2 this week.
Looking at the rest of the top 5, Bruno Mars” “Grenade” blasts 5-3; Pink”s “Raise Your Glass” falls 2-4, and Ke$ha”s “We R Who We R” rebounds 8-5. Rounding out the top 10, Rihanna’s “Only Girl in the World” is No. 6, “The Time (Dirty Bit)” from the Black Eyed Peas moves 4-8, Nelly”s “Just a Dream” holds at No. 9 and “Bottoms Up” by Trey Songz featuring Nicki Minaj closes out the week at No 10.
It looks like Diddy Dirty Money has its first hit on its hands as P Diddy”s new trio”s “Coming Home” soars 51-24 to earn Hot 100 Digital Gainer honors.
The highest debut belongs to imprisoned rapper T.I., whose “That”s All She Wrote” bows at No. 18 wiht “That”s All She Wrote.” Also starting their chart assaults this week are Chris Brown”s “No BS” at No. 89, “Bass Down Low” from Dev (best known for a guest spot of “Like A G6.” “Bass” starts at No. 9-, while “Fall For Your Type” from Jamie Foxx featuring Drake begins at No. 95.
Look for things to remain relatively static on the charts for the next few weeks through the holidays, but they”ll heat back up after the new year.
Is twilight “the most sexist saga of all time”, sexist American pride?
I am Latina, I do not speak English
forgiving. Use translator.
Why Bella Swan is so weak in the series
Why Bella Swan can not defend itself
Twilight “is like a fairy tale where the prince vampire must save” his princess pretty stupid?
Bella Swan Why not study and gets a career?
Why is it only works to marry and have children and women of the Middle Ages?
I am Latina, I do not speak English
forgiving. Use translator.
â€¢ United states has become so sexist, United States violates the rights of women around the world?
I am Latina, I do not speak English
forgiving. Use translator.
Formerly the village women’s liberation. Before respected intelligent women today make fun of them.
The country of freedom has become the country most sexist of all. Now they are even more sexist than here in Latin America.
Everyone thought that American men were good and faithful BUT ALL WE ARE ADVISED THAT SINCE THE WORST. Example: Before Brad Pitt was a role model for me, but since he deceived his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston fell off my pedestal and all blond hypocrites. They are the most sexist, but the propaganda that they are the best.
What do you appreciate America?
Feminine beauty and feelings more or less
Just as Angelina Jolie.
But that too was done in the Middle Ages, only appreciated women for their beauty and nothing else. What’s twilight?
America is the cradle of the most sexist saga of the world. A woman who is beautiful as Bella Swan, has good feelings and stupid. What is appreciated in the Middle Ages.
Please, that fell to the middle ages.
Men of the Middle Ages only admired pretty women of good feelings and having no brain.
And you Americans returned to the Middle Ages. Intelligent and decent women should have at least the same respect as the most beautiful.
I am Latina, I do not speak English
forgiving. Use translator.