Katy Perry lights up the Billboard Hot 100 as ‘Firework’ stays at No. 1

“Firework,” the uplifting third single from Katy Perry”s “Teenage Dream,” continues to sparkle as it spends its second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song also stays atop the Digital Songs chart, surpassing 200,000 downloads for the week. “Firework”s” double blast at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 marks the end of five straight weeks of revolving chair in the No. 1 spot and becomes the first single to last more than one week in the pole position since Far*East Movement”s “Like a G6” on the charts for Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, according to Billboard. “Like a G6” returned to the top for a third non-consecutive week.

Will “Firework” make it for three? Not if Rihanna has her way, as “What”s My Name” featuring Drake is making a play to return to No. 1, moving 3-2 this week.

Looking at the rest of the top 5, Bruno Mars” “Grenade” blasts 5-3; Pink”s “Raise Your Glass” falls 2-4, and Ke$ha”s “We R Who We R” rebounds 8-5. Rounding out the top 10, Rihanna’s “Only Girl in the World” is No. 6, “The Time (Dirty Bit)” from the Black Eyed Peas moves 4-8, Nelly”s “Just a Dream” holds at No. 9 and “Bottoms Up” by Trey Songz featuring Nicki Minaj closes out the week at No 10.

It looks like Diddy Dirty Money has its first hit on its hands as P Diddy”s new trio”s “Coming Home” soars 51-24 to earn Hot 100 Digital Gainer honors.

The highest debut belongs to imprisoned rapper T.I., whose “That”s All She Wrote” bows at No. 18 wiht “That”s All She Wrote.” Also starting their chart assaults this week are Chris Brown”s “No BS” at No. 89, “Bass Down Low” from Dev (best known for a guest spot of “Like A G6.” “Bass” starts at No. 9-, while “Fall For Your Type” from Jamie Foxx featuring Drake begins at No. 95.



Look for things to remain relatively static on the charts for the next few weeks through the holidays, but they”ll heat back up after the new year.