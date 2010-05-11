Katy Perry lives the ‘Teenage Dream’ on new album

Last week Katy Perry introduced her first 2010 single to the world “California Gurls.” This week, we have official word of its album, “Teenage Dream,” due Aug. 24 via Capitol.

Perry — whose last effort yielded four big radio tracks including “I Kissed a Girl” and “Waking Up in Vegas” — worked with hitmaker Dr. Luke on “Teenage Dream.” In a statement, the first statement “California Gurls” was a response to another love song to the coast — to be more specific, to New York. Perry helped pen “Gurls” as a response to Jay-Z’s “Empire State of Mind.”

“Everybody was holding their drinks in the air and dancing, and I thought, ‘We”re not in New York, we”re in Los Angeles! What about California? What about all the homies, the gin and juice, the swaying palm trees, the sun-kissed skin 24-7,”” Perry recalls. “I want people to want to book a ticket to California the first time they hear it!” Snoop Dogg only seemed to be a natural collaboration thereafter.

According to her record label, Perry sold five million copies of her 2008 “One of the Boys” worldwide.

While the “Teenage Dream” title implies a hopeful tone, one group of people probably aren’t feeling the love. Beach House released their very excellent album “Teen Dream” earlier this year.

“Can’t believe this: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Teenage_Dream, and not in a good way, guess we have to write a song called ‘i kiss a girl,'” the band Tweeted today.



Fun fact: “Teenage Dream” is also a T. Rex song.

Click here to check out our thoughts on “California Gurls.”