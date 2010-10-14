Katy Perry, Paramore, Nicki Minaj headline ‘VH1 Divas Salute the Troops’

Katy Perry, Sugarland, Keri Hilson, Paramore and Nicki Minaj will all take part in “VH1 Divas Salute the Troops.”

The “Divas” event has previously featured female artists singing in concert but this is the first time VH1 has tied in the concept with the military. The show, which will air Dec. 5, will emanate from the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. We just can”t wait to see the inspired outfits the gals throw on for the troops. We know there are going to be some great ’40s-style fashions…sort of like Perry”s “Thinking of You” video.

While most of the ladies will be at Miramar, Paramore will perform from a military base in the Middle East.

VH1 has partnered with the USO, which has been bringing entertainment to the troops since 1941, to present the show. The Miramar taping will not be open to the public. The concert will air internationally on the Armed Forces Network.

VH1 launched the Diva concerts in 1998. After a four-year hiatus, the concert returned last year. Among the artists who have participated in the shows are Mariah Carey, Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, Whitney Houston and Cher.