Katy Perry roars to top of BIllboard Hot 100, toppling Robin Thicke’s ‘Blurred Lines’

It”s finally ended: “Blurred Lines”” 12-week reign atop the Billboard Hot 100 comes to a stop this week as Katy Perry”s “Roar” ascends to No. 1 following 2 weeks at No. 2. “Roar,” the first single from Oct. 22″s “Prism,” is Perry”s eighth No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Robin Thicke”s “Lines,” featuring Pharrell and T.I. drops to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, while still remaining at No. 1 on Billboard”s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart for the 13th week and in the pole position on Billboard”s R&B Songs chart for at 16th week.

Eminem is definitely back as “Berzerk,” the official first single from “MMLP2,” screams onto the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 3, making Eminem”s 15th top 10. The song bows at No. 1 on Billboard”s Rap Songs chart.

Even though Miley Cyrus”s show-stopping VMA performance of “We Can”t Stop,” her hit slips one to No. 3 (the song actually gains in streaming and sales and airplay, but can”t compete with Eminem”s arrival). Cyrus”s new song, ballad “Wrecking Ball,” could reach the Top 10 next week, as it soars 50-14 this week.

Jay Z”s “Holy Grail,” featuring Justin Timberlake, rises one to No. 5.

Rounding out the Top 10, Lady Gaga”s “Applause” retreats 4-6, not a great sign, given that she opened the VMA”s with the tune. Streaming on the single falls 29%, although it is still gaining in sales and in airplay. Avicii”s ” Wake Me Up,” the DJ”s first Top 10 hit, stays at No. 7.

In addition to Eminem, the other newcomer to the top 10 this week is Lorde”s “Royals,” which rises 12-8. The multi-format hit remains atop the Alternative Songs airplay chart for the fourth week and climbs to No. 1 on the Hot Rock Songs chart.

Imagine Dragons” “Radioactive” falls 5-9 in its 53rd week on the Hot 100, and Lana Del Rey”s “Summertime Sadness” falls 9-10.