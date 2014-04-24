Katy Perry shows off her ‘golden nuggets’ in hilarious ‘Birthday’ video

Everyone loves to celebrate their birthday, but they might not want to invite Katy Perry after watching her video for “Birthday.”

In the very amusing clip, Perry plays several different characters, ranging from a geriatric stripper (nicknamed Goldie because of her “golden nuggets”) to an alcoholic clown, an unartistic face painter with a horrible case of vocal fry, a very hungry beat-boxing Bat Mitzvah MC straight out of the Borscht Belt, and an animal trainer who may want to rethink his career choice.

In each scenario, let”s just say things do not go as planned for the birthday celebrants, and the video is appropriated dubbed “The World”s Worst Birthday Party Entertainers” for a reason. However, all's well that ends well, especially for a group of little girls, who get the surprise of their young lives.

Perry is such a natural in front of the camera, a great mimic, and totally fearless, which all makes for a very fun video that reveals something different on each viewing.

During her CMT “Crossroads” taping with Kacey Musgraves, she revealed that this was her most “insane” clip yet and she wasn”t kidding…