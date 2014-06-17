Katy Perry started her own record label, and this is her first signing

Katy Perry has started her own joint venture record label, and made her first signing.
Ferras is an R&B-tinged pop artist with big beats backing him, and already has a self-titled EP on the market as of today (June 17); he is the first artist associated with Perry's new Metamorphosis Music, a subsidiary of Perry's label home Capitol. She also served as executive producer on the five-song set and sings on “Legends Never Die.”
YouTube is streaming all of “Ferras,” click here. Greg Wells, A.C. and Billboard, Benny Cassette, The Monsters and the Strangerz and Jesse Shatkin produced on the EP.
“Ferras is a man with a message, and a unique lyrical way of communicating his perspective on life that makes you feel connected to every note when you listen. ‘Speak in Tongues” is a song with raw emotional power that I wish I wrote. I believe he is going to be an important artist to watch unfold. I am SO ecstatic the world gets to hear his music now both online and on tour with me,” Perry said of Ferras in a statement.
The two met when they both signed to Capitol in 2007. Ferras will open for Katy Perry on the entirety of her Prismatic Tour in North America, which comes in support of the singer's latest album “Prism” and begins next week.
Tour dates are below.
