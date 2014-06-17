Katy Perry started her own record label, and this is her first signing

Katy Perry has started her own joint venture record label, and made her first signing.

Ferras is an R&B-tinged pop artist with big beats backing him, and already has a self-titled EP on the market as of today (June 17); he is the first artist associated with Perry's new Metamorphosis Music, a subsidiary of Perry's label home Capitol. She also served as executive producer on the five-song set and sings on “Legends Never Die.”

YouTube is streaming all of “Ferras,” click here. Greg Wells, A.C. and Billboard, Benny Cassette, The Monsters and the Strangerz and Jesse Shatkin produced on the EP.

“Ferras is a man with a message, and a unique lyrical way of communicating his perspective on life that makes you feel connected to every note when you listen. ‘Speak in Tongues” is a song with raw emotional power that I wish I wrote. I believe he is going to be an important artist to watch unfold. I am SO ecstatic the world gets to hear his music now both online and on tour with me,” Perry said of Ferras in a statement.

The two met when they both signed to Capitol in 2007. Ferras will open for Katy Perry on the entirety of her Prismatic Tour in North America, which comes in support of the singer's latest album “Prism” and begins next week.

Tour dates are below.

06/22 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

06/24 Washington DC Verizon Center

06/25 Washington DC Verizon Center

06/27 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

06/28 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

06/30 Tampa, FL Tampa Bay Times Forum

07/02 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center

07/03 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

07/07 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun

07/09 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

07/11 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

07/15 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

07/16 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

07/18 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

07/19 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

07/21 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

07/22 Pittsburgh, PA CONSOL Energy Center

07/24 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

07/25 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

08/01 Boston, MA TD Garden

08/02 Boston, MA TD Garden

08/04 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

08/05 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

08/07 Chicago, IL United Center

08/08 Chicago, IL United Center

08/10 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

08/11 Auburn Hills, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills

08/13 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

08/14 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

08/16 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

08/17 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

08/19 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

08/20 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

08/22 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

08/23 Fargo, ND Fargodome

08/26 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre

08/28 Saskatoon, SK Credit Union Centre

08/29 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledom

08/31 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place

09/01 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place

09/09 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

09/10 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

09/12 Portland, OR Moda Center

09/13 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

09/16 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

09/17 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

09/19 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

09/20 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

09/22 San Jose, CA SAP Center

09/23 San Jose, CA SAP Center

09/25 Glendale, AZ Jobring.com Arena

09/26 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

09/29 Salt Lake City, UT EnergySolutions Arena

09/30 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

10/02 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

10/03 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

10/05 Memphis, TN FedExForum

10/06 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

10/08 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Arena

10/10 Houston, TX Toyota Center

10/11 Houston, TX Toyota Center