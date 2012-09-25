Katy Perry to be joined by Stevie Wonder at Obama concert fundraiser

Katy Perry (who was just named BIllboard’s Woman of the Year, in case you hadn’t heard), Stevie Wonder, Jon Bon Jovi, Jennifer Hudson and Earth Wind and Fire are coming out for Barack Obama.

Wonder is the latest to join the already-impressive lineup of artists who will perform for the sitting president during an Oct. 7 fundraiser at L.A.’s Nokia Theater, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Obama – who by the way has a new impersonator on “Saturday Night Live” – is currently running for re-election against Republican challenger Mitt Romney.

Called “30 Days to Victory,” tickets for the concert start at $44 each. The event will be followed by an exclusive $25,000-a-plate dinner thrown by Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg