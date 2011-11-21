Katy Perry to host SNL on Dec. 10 with musical guest Robyn

Katy Perry has been announced as the host of “Saturday Night Live”‘s Dec. 10th episode, which will mark her first time hosting the late-night sketch-comedy series and her second appearance overall (she was the musical guest on last year’s September 25th show and also performed in one skit). The pop star will not, however, be introducing herself as the musical guest, as Swedish singer/songwriter Robyn is scheduled to perform in her first-ever “SNL” outing. 

In addition to the Perry/Robyn pairing, NBC has also announced that Steve Buscemi will serve as guest host for the second time on the Dec. 3rd episode (which I’m announcing out of sequence because, well, Steve Buscemi isn’t Katy Perry) along with musical guest The Black Keys. This will also be the second outing for the excellent blues-rock band. 

And on December 17th, “SNL” alum and “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” host Jimmy Fallon – who may go down in history as the former “SNL” cast member most likely to begin laughing uncontrollably in the middle of a skit – is back for his first hosting appearance alongside second-time musical guest Michael Buble, the Canadian crooner who has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and also looks really good in a suit.

What are your thoughts on the December lineup? Think Perry can hack it as host for an entire episode?

