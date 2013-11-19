Katy Perry to premiere new ‘Unconditionally’ video tonight: Watch teaser

Tonight (Nov. 19) at 7:53 p.m. ET, Katy Perry will premiere the new music video for her single “Unconditionally,” off her fourth studio album “Prism.” Check out a teaser for the video below.
In the teaser, Perry said she wanted “to give a lot of gorgeous, beautiful looks,” which were inspired by the films “Dangerous Liaisons” and “Anna Karenina” (we’ll assume the latest version starring Keira Knightley). The corsets, bustles and big skirts will be a fitting match to “Unconditionally,” a romantic power ballad that many have speculated is about John Mayer.
Leading up to the premiere, various MTV channels will play blocks of Perry’s videos throughout the day. Following the premiere, MTV.com will post a 30-minute interview with Perry, conducted by rapper Iggy Azalea.
