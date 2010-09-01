Katy Perry tops the Billboard 200 — How low does Eminem go?

Katy Perry dislodges Eminem from the top spot on the Billboard 200 as her sophomore album, “Teenage Dream,” debuts with sales of 192,000.

Perry”s first album, 2008″s “One of the Boys,” peaked at No. 9. Perry is the first solo female to hit No. 1 since Ke$ha did so with “Animal” in January, according to Billboard.biz. The number seems low, given the amount of excitement surrounded the album. However, she has sold more than 3 million downloads of first single, “California Gurls” and second single “Teenage Dream,” which is the top digital download of the week. We are, as we have written about in the past, seeing the continuing transition from album sales to single sales, and it’s important to bear in mind that, as the New York Times wrote about this week, album sales are no longer the only meaningful barometer of a project’s success.

It”s a pair of ladies at the top with former “American Idol” winner Fantasia snaring the runner up position. Her set, “Back to Me,” sold 117,000, which is enough to land it at No. 1 on Billboard”s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Eminem slides to No. 3 with sales of 98,000, which, remarkably, is the first time “Recovery” has slipped below the 100,000 mark since its release in June.

He”s the only holdover in the Top 5 of the chart as Usher enters at No. 4 with “Versus,” his companion to “Raymond v. Raymond” (which sees a sales bump of 57%) and country quartet Little Big Town debuts at No. 5 with “The Reason Why.” The title”s sales of 42,000 are enough to lodge it at No. 1 on the Billboard”s Country Albums chart.

Also debuting in the Billboard 200 Top 10 are country group Randy Rogers Band”s “Burning the Day” at No. 8 and rockers The Devil Wears Prada, whose 5-song EP, “Zombie,” lands at No. 10 with sales of 25,000.